THE RED RIBBON REVUE Returns To (le) poisson rouge This Month

Performers from Broadway, classical music, and more will honor Jerry Herman, Howard Ashman, Freddie Mercury, Michael Friedman, and more. The evening will once again benefit mothers2mothers, an organization that trains women living with HIV in Africa to be healthcare workers in their communities.

The Red Ribbon Revue is created by Lortel nominee Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get, ASSASSINS) and baritone/conductor Brian Mummert (ChamberQUEER), both of whom are living with HIV. They are joined this year by producer Noah Eisenberg (Circle Jerk) and music director Farrah Rothman.

The Revue, emceed by New York Times and Out Magazine featured comedian James Tison, highlights an artistically diverse cast of poz creatives from across generations including Dimitri Moise (Book of Mormon, Titanique), MAC-Award Winner Ruby Rims, HIV-blogger and songwriter Steve Schalchlin, poet and musician Timothy DuWhite, and three-time Tony Nominee Dick Scanlan. Full casting to be announced at a later date.

The Red Ribbon Revue will take place at 7:30pm on Monday, November 28th at (le) poisson rouge, 158 Bleecker St, New York, NY. Tickets are priced at $45 for table seating and $25 for standing room and are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207956®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flink.dice.fm%2FK5bdd7eefef4?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

If you would like to support the future(?) of The Red Ribbon Revue, tax deductible donations can be made here thanks to fiscal sponsorship by Fractured Atlas: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/red-ribbon-revue/campaigns/5306

The inaugural Red Ribbon Revue took place on World AIDS Day 2019 and raised over $15k for mothers2mothers. "The idea sprang from a desire to fight against the stigma of HIV by giving HIV-positive performers the spotlight to share their status and stories without shame or fear," says Bolen. "The history of the AIDS crisis is tragic, but the music that came out of it is so full of life. Sharing it is a celebration of how far we've come and how much life we have yet to live."

mothers2mothers (m2m) is a nonprofit organization based in sub-Saharan Africa that delivers transformative health outcomes as well as livelihood and empowerment opportunities for women. Since 2001, mothers2mothers has created over 10,000 jobs for women living with HIV as community health workers, making it the largest intentional employer of women living with HIV in the world. These "Mentor Mothers" provide health services, advice, and support to women and their families at health facilities and door-to-door in local communities, reaching over 11 million clients since its founding. Mentor Mothers are armed with the knowledge of how it feels to be in their clients' shoes and are trusted members of their communities - a simple, but incredibly effective, model of sisterhood.