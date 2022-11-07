Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE RED RIBBON REVUE Returns To (le) poisson rouge This Month

The evening will once again benefit mothers2mothers, an organization that trains women living with HIV in Africa to be healthcare workers in their communities.

Nov. 07, 2022  

THE RED RIBBON REVUE Returns To (le) poisson rouge This Month

Performers from Broadway, classical music, and more will honor Jerry Herman, Howard Ashman, Freddie Mercury, Michael Friedman, and more. The evening will once again benefit mothers2mothers, an organization that trains women living with HIV in Africa to be healthcare workers in their communities.

The Red Ribbon Revue is created by Lortel nominee Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get, ASSASSINS) and baritone/conductor Brian Mummert (ChamberQUEER), both of whom are living with HIV. They are joined this year by producer Noah Eisenberg (Circle Jerk) and music director Farrah Rothman.

The Revue, emceed by New York Times and Out Magazine featured comedian James Tison, highlights an artistically diverse cast of poz creatives from across generations including Dimitri Moise (Book of Mormon, Titanique), MAC-Award Winner Ruby Rims, HIV-blogger and songwriter Steve Schalchlin, poet and musician Timothy DuWhite, and three-time Tony Nominee Dick Scanlan. Full casting to be announced at a later date.

The Red Ribbon Revue will take place at 7:30pm on Monday, November 28th at (le) poisson rouge, 158 Bleecker St, New York, NY. Tickets are priced at $45 for table seating and $25 for standing room and are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207956®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flink.dice.fm%2FK5bdd7eefef4?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

If you would like to support the future(?) of The Red Ribbon Revue, tax deductible donations can be made here thanks to fiscal sponsorship by Fractured Atlas: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/red-ribbon-revue/campaigns/5306

The inaugural Red Ribbon Revue took place on World AIDS Day 2019 and raised over $15k for mothers2mothers. "The idea sprang from a desire to fight against the stigma of HIV by giving HIV-positive performers the spotlight to share their status and stories without shame or fear," says Bolen. "The history of the AIDS crisis is tragic, but the music that came out of it is so full of life. Sharing it is a celebration of how far we've come and how much life we have yet to live."

mothers2mothers (m2m) is a nonprofit organization based in sub-Saharan Africa that delivers transformative health outcomes as well as livelihood and empowerment opportunities for women. Since 2001, mothers2mothers has created over 10,000 jobs for women living with HIV as community health workers, making it the largest intentional employer of women living with HIV in the world. These "Mentor Mothers" provide health services, advice, and support to women and their families at health facilities and door-to-door in local communities, reaching over 11 million clients since its founding. Mentor Mothers are armed with the knowledge of how it feels to be in their clients' shoes and are trusted members of their communities - a simple, but incredibly effective, model of sisterhood.




Related Stories
Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway
Kimberly Akimbo officially opens on Broadway onNovember 10th. Check out highlights of the cast in action at the Booth Theatre.
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ Series Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ Series
Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest star in the new Disney+ series based on Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Miranda will play Hermes, the messenger god who is always on the lookout for travelers and theives. The series will also feature Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.
Photos: Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Photos: Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Faith Prince, who played Lily in the original production of A Man of No Importance, attended the show at CSC this weekend. See the photos here!
Video: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
New queens are taking over the Broadway Queendom in just weeks. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award GalaShoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 7, 2022

Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes and Christine Pedi have joined the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will honor musical theater legend Leslie Uggams with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater
November 7, 2022

The North American premiere of Life of Pi, presented by A.R.T. is playing at December 4, 2022 – January 29, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Photos: See New Images of Kristolyn Lloyd, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello & More in 1776Photos: See New Images of Kristolyn Lloyd, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello & More in 1776
November 7, 2022

1776 is now playing at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023. The cast of 1776 includes Kristolyn Lloyd as “John Adams,” Gisela Adisa as “Robert Livingston,” Nancy Anderson as “George Read,” and more. See new production photos here!
Photos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUTPhotos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUT
November 7, 2022

The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre. See new production photos here!
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023
November 7, 2022

Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!