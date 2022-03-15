THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE Will Have NYC Workshop and Private Reading

Neil Gooding Productions and New York Rep will be holding a workshop and closed reading of THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE by Ashley Griffin at Theatre Row on the 17th and 18th of March, prior to its planned premiere season in New York.

A down on his luck hustler and a trust fund baby form an unlikely bond when she hires him to help her move past her sexual trauma. But their search for intimacy must survive darker inclinations in a world where love is a commodity.

The reading of The Opposite Love will be directed by Maddie O'Hara (Associate Director - Rock N Roll Debauchery, Trial) and performed by Ashley Griffin (Trial) and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset) with stage directions read by Willow Lautenberg.

Ashley Griffin is excited to take this next step for the play: "I'm absolutely over the moon, not only to be doing this reading, but to be doing it with the incredible Neil Gooding as producer. THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE began its life not too long before the shut down and it's been such a joy for me, and a tremendous miracle, for the project to have kept alive all during the pandemic and finally be able to move forward with development in NYC. This is a meaningful piece to me, one that deals with the underbelly of love and intimacy in my generation, and I'm so excited to have this piece opening up that discussion."

Ashley Griffin is a Broadway writer/performer whose work has been produced/developed at New World Stages, MTC, Playwrights Horizons and more. She was the recipient of the WellLife Network award and a county commendation for her off-Broadway play TRIAL (directed by Lori Petty) and has been nominated for six NYIT Awards across multiple categories. Her work has been praised by EW, E! MTV and others. As a performer Ashley is most well known for being the first person in history to be nominated for a major award for both playing and directing HAMLET (for a theatrical production.) She has performed at The Gershwin Theater and Lincoln Center and has worked on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, HOMELAND and more.