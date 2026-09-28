THE LOVE OF SOUL TOUR to Come to UBS Arena

The Love of Soul Tour, featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Fantasia Barrino, will come to UBS Arena on Friday, February 12 with Anthony Hamilton and October London. The evening will showcase the signature sounds and celebrated hits of three chart-topping artists, promising a memorable night of live entertainment.

Tickets will be available starting with presale on Wednesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale begins Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Fantasia first broke onto the scene in 2004, entering every heart and home, as the Season 3 winner of 'American Idol.' In addition to her two GRAMMY Award wins, Fantasia has been nominated numerous times by the Recording Academy, NAACP Image Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Soul Train Awards, with two Billboard Music Award wins and four NAACP Image Award wins. Fantasia was recently recognized as one of Time100's Most Influential People of 2024 and in 2023 was selected as one of the entertainment industry's brightest stars by Variety for their 'Power of Women' honor and featured as one of Elle Magazine's 2023 'Women in Hollywood.'

Reprising her Broadway role, in her major motion picture debut, Fantasia dazzled in the lead role of 'Celie' in Warner Bros' modern adaptation of 'The Color Purple,' with the second-biggest Christmas Day opening in box office history. For her starring role, Fantasia was honored with the prestigious 'Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture' award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards ceremony and received nominations from BAFTA for 'Best Leading Actress' and The Golden Globes for 'Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy' as well as 'Drama Movie Star of the Year' from the People's Choice Awards. The cast was recognized at the Critics' Choice Awards Celebration of Cinema & TV with the Ensemble Award while garnering nominations from both SAG and the Critics' Choice Association.

Fantasia followed her 2004 'American Idol' win with the release of her platinum selling debut album, 'Free Yourself' and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single 'I Believe.' While 'Truth,' the second single from the album, also claimed the #1 spot and remained for 14 weeks. Since the release of 'Free Yourself,' Fantasia has gone on to release six additional studio albums, including her self-title sophomore effort 'Back to Me' (2011), which featured the GRAMMY Award winning single 'Bittersweet.' Fantasia's fifth studio album 'The Definition of…' (2016) debuted at #1 on Billboard's R&B chart and #6 on Billboard's Top 200 chart, with her first holiday album 'Christmas After Midnight' (2017) accompanied by a sold-out holiday tour. Fantasia has enjoyed chart topping triple platinum and multi-platform success since her 2004 win.

Joining Fantasia is GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, Anthony Hamilton, who has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee notably performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, cementing his place in the history books as the 'narrator of love.' He made his film debut in the critically acclaimed 'American Gangster,' and lent his vocals to the song 'Freedom' from the Academy Award-nominated film 'Django Unchained.' Round out the evening is October London who has emerged as one of R&B's most captivating new voices. Signed to Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records, his modern take on classic soul has drawn comparisons to legends like Marvin Gaye, earning him acclaim with hits such as 'Back to Your Place' and 'Mulholland Drive.'

Show Details

Date: Friday, February 12, 2027

Showtime: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Belmont Park, NY 11003

For more information on Fantasia, visit www.fantasiaofficial.com and follow @tasiasword on Instagram, @Fantasia on Facebook and @TasiasWord on X.

For more information on Anthony Hamilton, visit www.anthonyhamilton.com and follow @anthonyhamiltonofficial on Instagram, @AnthonyHamiltonMusic on Facebook, @anthonyhamiltonofficial on TikTok and @HamiltonAnthony on X.

For more information on October London, visit www.octoberlondon.com and follow @octobertheking on Instagram, @octobertheking on Facebook, @OctoberTheKing on X.

About Post Road Entertainment, Inc.

Post Road Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of North American Entertainment Group, Inc., one of the largest independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States. With more than 25 years in the industry and an extensive history in venue management, NAEG has consistently delivered the hottest concerts, comedy shows and theatrical entertainment to venues in more than 100 markets. Beyond the stage, NAEG has produced television specials, concert DVD's, online content and branded merchandise. A company distinguished by creativity in tour packaging and marketing strategy, NAEG's success resounds in the memories of those who have attended their events. With experience in all types of entertainment (comedy, hip hop, jazz and more), North American Entertainment Group is always searching the horizon for pinnacles of new entertainment to deliver to cities around the country. For more information, visit northamericanentertainment.com

About UBS Arena

Located in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York's newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.

Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan a trip, visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip. Updates are available at UBSArena.com/updates or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

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