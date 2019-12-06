THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Releases a Deluxe Edition And Karaoke Album

Broadway Records announced today the surprise release of the Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical as well as a Karaoke Album, now available digitally. Physical copies of the Deluxe cast album are only available at www.BroadwayRecords.com and at the Longacre Theater on Broadway, where the show is playing a strictly limited engagement that must end January 5, 2020.

Half-Bloods rejoice! In time for the holidays, Broadway Records is releasing two new albums for fans of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, featuring music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. The Deluxe Edition is a re-release of the Off-Broadway Recording with the addition of five song that were "cut from camp," featuring the show's original Broadway cast: Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, and Kristin Stokes. These cut rarities include fan favorites and never-before-heard songs from several iterations of the musical throughout its development. The Karaoke Album includes the popular songs "Good Kid," "My Grand Plan," "The Tree On The Hill," "Killer Quest!" and "Bring On The Monsters."

The albums were recorded by Matthias Winter at Yellow Sound Label and produced by Michael Croiter, Rob Rokicki and Van Dean for Broadway Records.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

Presented by TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut), and is directed by Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Fall Springs, Be More Chill), with choreography by Patrick McCollum (The Band's Visit), with set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), orchestrations by Wiley Deweese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki, and music direction by Wiley Deweese.





