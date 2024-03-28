THE LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS World Premiere & More Set for Bucks County Playhouse 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse has unveiled its 2024 subscription season. Featuring four productions in the historic playhouse, the Playhouse’s 85th season kicks off in May with a new production of Michael Frayn’s outrageous farce, “Noises Off,” and is anchored by a world premiere musical, “Last of the Red Hot Mamas.”

The season will also feature new productions of “Grease,” and “Anastasia: The Musical.” In addition, the Playhouse will revive its production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” which broke box office records last October.

“For 2024, we’re taking a fresh look at three of the greats: “Noises Off,” “Grease,” and for the holidays, ‘Anastasia,’ says Alexander Fraser, producing director. “In between, we are proud to produce another world premiere, the new musical ‘Last of the Red Hot Mamas.’ We hope these shows will honor the Playhouse’s history in presenting first-class productions of well-loved revivals while also fostering new works that reflect the diversity of the modern American theater.”

The 2024 season comes on the heels of a 2023 season when two productions break box office records. “The Rocky Horror Show” starring Frankie Grande as Dr. Frank ‘n’ Further kicked off the first string of sold-out houses, culminating in a holiday engagement of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” which became the top-selling title in the Playhouse’s storied history.

“The success of ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘White Christmas’ last season was overwhelming but also encouraging. In 2024, we look to continue the growth and momentum we experienced last year,” says Adkins. “There is genuine excitement surrounding the audiences that continue to return to the theatre. We are happy to offer a starting ticket price of $39 with the hopes that it will make theater accessible to as many people as possible.”

The 2024 season will begin May 17 with a new production of Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off!” directed by Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Hunter Foster.

“Noises Off” reunites performers who have made a strong impression on Playhouse audiences. Jennifer Cody, who will perform the role of Dottie, and John Bolton, who play Freddy, both appeared in Playhouse productions of “Company” and “The Rocky Horror Show.” They will be joined by Marilu Henner, who is reprising her performance of Belinda, a role she played 32 years ago in Peter Bogdanovich’s star-studded film adaptation.

"We're thrilled to present an original musical, ‘Last of the Red Hot Mamas,’ about the pioneering comedienne, Sophie Tucker. This is a passion project for the writing team of Susan and Lloyd Ecker and Harrison David Rivers, and with director/choreographer Shea Sullivan, they are excited to introduce to audiences this woman who was a trailblazing figure on stage and off,” says Producer Josh Fiedler.

A star in Vaudeville, on Broadway and in the Ziegfeld Follies, the full-figured Tucker was known for her risqué songs, including "Red Hot Mama", "The Right Church But The Wrong Pew" and her theme song, "Some of These Days.” The musical will feature these songs, along with other classics of their time.

Closing out the summer at the Playhouse is a fresh take on one of the world’s most popular musicals, “Grease!” Foster will return to direct the show that he appeared in on Broadway in the 1994 revival. The 2024 season will conclude with a new production of the Broadway musical, “Anastasia.” Casting for the 2024 season is by Paul Hardt, Hardt Casting LLC.

Season tickets are now available at $240 for a four-show package (including fees). Special discounted subscriptions are available for patrons under 40. A special pre-sale for single tickets starts Friday, March 15, with prices beginning at $39. Discounted rates are available for groups of 10 or more. All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change. Additional details on casting will be announced soon. For tickets and information, visit www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

Season details:

NOISES OFF

By Michael Frayn

May 17 - June 16

Directed by Hunter Foster

A director and a troupe of mediocre actors blunder from a bad dress rehearsal to a spectacularly disastrous performance. Yet, no flubbed line, missed cue, slamming door, falling trouser or flying sardine will keep the show from (hilariously) going on. Starring Jennifer Cody (Broadway’s “Urinetown,” “Grease,” “Shrek” and BCP’s “The Rocky Horror Show”) as Dotty, John Bolton (Broadway’s “Dames at Sea” and BCP’s “Company”) as Frederick, and Marilu Henner as Belinda, reprising the role she first played in the 1992 film version of “Noises Off.”

LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS

June 28 – July 27

Book by Susan Ecker, Harrison David Rivers and Lloyd Ecker

Directed and Choreographed by Shea Sullivan

Before Mae West, Bette Midler or Queen Latifah, there was Sophie Tucker. A fabulously full-figured teenager, Sophie was determined to conquer vaudeville – whatever the cost. With the help of two former Harlem headliners, Sophie’s rise from a deli to international fame is told with song, dance, and a big dose of Sophie’s groundbreakingly sassy humor.

GREASE

August 9 - September 8

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Choreographed by Shannon Lewis

Directed by Hunter Foster

It’s Rydell High in 1959 and the duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and the gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” rule the roost. After a summer romance, Danny and Sandy are unexpectedly reunited for their senior year, but can they survive the good and bad times at Rydell High?

ANASTASIA: The Musical

November 22 – January 5

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Featuring the popular songs from the original animated feature and more, “Anastasia” is a sweeping musical adventure that transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. A brave young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past but is pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her.

Additional Off-Subscription Productions:

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

October 11 – November 3

Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard O’Brien

Choreographed by Shannon Lewis

Directed by Hunter Foster

Strap on your corset and roll up your fishnets, Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to Bucks County Playhouse in an all-new production. The musical that inspired the 1975 classic cult film, “The Rocky Horror Show” follows engaged couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, as he unveils his perfect male creation, “Rocky.” With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets!

