THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT Postpones Sixth Edition
The sixth edition of The Homebound Project was previously set to air January 13–17, 2021.
At this time of national trauma and unrest, The Homebound Project has decided to temporarily postpone the Sixth Edition of its online theater initiative, which was scheduled to stream online January 13-17, 2021. The Homebound Project remains committed to helping feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. New streaming dates will be announced soon. All previously purchased view-at-home ticket donations will be honored at that time.
Visit www.homeboundtheater.org for more information.
The Homebound Project is an independent online theater initiative created to help feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. All donations made to access the show go directly to No Kid Hungry to support these efforts. Each edition features a collection of new theater works written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors.
The sixth edition of The Homebound Project was set to feature:
Christopher Abbott and Deirdre O'Connell in a work by Lucy Thurber, directed by Caitriona McLaughlin;
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins;
Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham;
Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp;
Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham;
Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;
Rebecca Henderson and Cristin Milioti in a work by Catya McMullen;
Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham;
Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter;
Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth;
A work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor;
Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds; and
Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras;
As well as a special guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you ...
Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week. Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the s...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights....
The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!...
VIDEO: Debbie Gibson Reflects on Her Time in LES MISERABLES 29 Years Ago
Debbie Gibson posted a video on her Instagram reflecting on her time performing in Les Miserables 29 years ago. She took over the role in the original...