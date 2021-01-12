THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT Postpones Sixth Edition

At this time of national trauma and unrest, The Homebound Project has decided to temporarily postpone the Sixth Edition of its online theater initiative, which was scheduled to stream online January 13-17, 2021. The Homebound Project remains committed to helping feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. New streaming dates will be announced soon. All previously purchased view-at-home ticket donations will be honored at that time.

Visit www.homeboundtheater.org for more information.

The Homebound Project is an independent online theater initiative created to help feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. All donations made to access the show go directly to No Kid Hungry to support these efforts. Each edition features a collection of new theater works written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors.

The sixth edition of The Homebound Project was set to feature:



Christopher Abbott and Deirdre O'Connell in a work by Lucy Thurber, directed by Caitriona McLaughlin;

Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins;



Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp;

Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;

Rebecca Henderson and Cristin Milioti in a work by Catya McMullen;

Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter;

Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth;

A work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor;

Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds; and

Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras;

As well as a special guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried.