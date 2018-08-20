THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack Goes Double Platinum

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK," has been certified 2x platinum by the RIAA for sales and streams now in excess of 2 million. This triumph establishes the acclaimed soundtrack as one of only two albums released since December 2017 to receive 2x platinum certification (alongside Post Malone's "BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS").

The 2x platinum certification is yet another historic success for "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK." The first soundtrack to spend three consecutive weeks atop the SoundScan/Billboard 200 since 2014's "FROZEN: ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUDTRACK," the album reached #1 on iTunes' "Top Albums" charts in over 86 countries, including the United Kingdom, where it is currently the best-selling album of 2018 with sales over 1 million thus far. In addition, "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" spent 20 weeks at #1 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart - more than any album in modern chart history - and recently made history as the chart's longest-running #1 soundtrack in 50 years.

With global streams approaching 3 billion and sales now exceeding 4 million, "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" is an unquestionable worldwide sensation, earning 4x platinum certification in South Korea, 3x platinum in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore; 2x platinum in Australia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong; platinum in New Zealand, Canada, China, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines; and gold in Russia and Norway. Indeed, the soundtrack remains a phenomenon, currently standing high on the iTunes charts in close to 50 territories.

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" includes the platinum certified smash, "This Is Me," performed by Keala Settle. Named "Best Original Song - Motion Picture" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards and nominated for "Best Original Song: at the 90th Academy Awards, the track is a global favorite, reaching the top 5 in the United Kingdom; the top 10 in Australia, Malaysia, and South Korea; and the top 20 in Ireland, Belgium, and New Zealand. As if that weren't enough, the official "This Is Me" lyric video is an online favorite, now boasting over 63 million individual views via YouTube alone:

In addition, "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" features a number of tracks certified gold by the RIAA for sales in excess of 500,000, including "The Other Side" (performed by Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron), "The Greatest Show" (performed by Jackman, Keala Settle, Efron, and Zendaya), "A Million Dreams" (performed by Ziv Zaifman, Jackman, and Michelle Williams), "Never Enough" (performed by Loren Allred), and "Rewrite the Stars" (performed by Efron and Zendaya).

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by GRAMMY, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen). The film stars Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK," is available now at all music retailers and streaming services.

