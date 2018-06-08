THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- THE MAID'S TRAGEDY's Alyssa May Gold

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

In this week's edition, we caught up with Alyssa May Gold, who stars in The Maid's Tragedy running June 13-30 at Access Theatre.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Cats! I was four years old and as terrified by the cats who came out at the beginning with their light up eyes as I was obsessed with Jennyanydots. I was completely mesmerized by the whole event.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

During Pocket Universe's Julius Caesar set in an all-girls high school last summer, we had a pre-show school spirit chant that I'm bound by the spirit of Caesar sisterhood? to never reveal, but we would not do the show without it.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

I made my Broadway debut as Thomasina in Arcadia with about 15 minutes? notice, which was a "show must go on" moment in and of itself?. Then, towards the end of the play,? Thomasina makes her final entrance holding a lit candle that we didn't light during understudy rehearsal.? So I lit the candle backstage while I went over my lines under my breath and just before I had to enter I accidentally blew the candle out! The theater gods were on my side because I found the lighter and was able to ?re-light it just in time to make the entrance.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Mama Rose in Gypsy. I'm practicing by being the most ruthless stage mom to each Pocket Universe production. Do you have your tickets to The Maid's Tragedy yet? We open next week. Here take a postcard.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Broadway: I have the hugest spirit crush on Noma Dumezweni aka Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. I highly recommend listening to her episode of The Honest Actor's Podcast-- as someone who deeply idolized Hermione Granger growing up, I like to believe she grew up to be Noma Dumezweni.?

Off-Broadway: the company of The Maid's Tragedy. Obvz.

Where can people follow you online?

Pocket Universe: On twitter/instagram/facebook: @universepocket

Me personally: On twitter and instagram: @heylyssamay

