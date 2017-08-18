THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Broadway Stars- COMPANY's Paul A. Schaefer

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

In this week's edition, we caught up with Paul A. Schaefer, who is currently starring in COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

MISS SAIGON when I was in high school. Matt Bogart, who played Chris, was a huge inspiration for me, and was kind enough to say a few words after the show. I worked with him in a reading when I got to NYC 6 years later and recounted the experience to him, and he complained about being too old.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

Having a moment in the dark (of my dressing room) before I go on for the Phantom (when I'm in NYC), just me in the mask. I like to imagine he gets a lot of time in the dark by himself.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

Once when I was on tour with Thoroughly Modern Millie, the fire alarm went off, and half the audience left the theatre while we were dancing facing upstage. We went outside and hung out with them till the alarm was taken care of.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Anything by Adam Guettel. Or John Wilkes Booth in ASSASSINS.

Who is your Broadway crush?

My wife! Paloma Garcia-Lee. No joke, she's hot. She's in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

Where can people follow you online?

My website connects to all: paulschaefer.nyc

