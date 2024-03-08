THE EFFECT World Premiere Recording Out Now

The Effect is currently running at The Shed in NYC until March 31, 2024.
Broadway Records has released music from The Effect (World Premiere Recording) digitally, featuring an immersive and cinematic, beat-driven score by Michael “Mikey J” Asante (Criminal Record, Kneecap Movie).
The bold production of Lucy Prebble’s The Effect, directed by Jamie Lloyd (A National Theatre Production in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company), is currently running at The Shed in NYC until March 31, 2024, following its acclaimed run at The National Theatre, London in 2023. The cast features Michele Austin, Paapa Essiedu, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Taylor Russell.
Hearts and minds racing, Connie and Tristan are falling for each other fast. But is their sudden and intoxicating chemistry real, or a side effect of a new antidepressant?
As two young volunteers in a clinical drug trial, their illicit romance poses startling dilemmas for the supervising doctors.
Notes Asante: “When asked by Jamie to compose the score, knowing the intimacy and visceral storytelling his shows wish to make, I asked him, ‘Why me?’ I am known for heavy beat-driven sonics and he said he wanted the audience to be enveloped by the music as soon as they entered the building, taking them on a thumping ride that we would see and feel as we journey with our two test subjects. It had to be bold, brash and abrasive at times, forcing the music into the bodies of our audience. I hopefully delivered that!”
Disc 1:
01. Sexy Maths
02. This Shiny Thing
03. Larks
04. If You Say So
05. Like You Do
06. Protocol
07. Who's In Charge
08. The Reason
09. Square Yard
10. Sometimes I Think I Am
11. You're Sunshine
12. Show Me The Damage
13. Knowledge Is A Myth
14. No Mystery
15. Coursing Through You
16. Pheromones
17. The Repetition
18. Dilation
19. Anywhere You Want
Disc 2:
01. Theme
02. Love
03. Build
04. Crash
05. Mono
06. Sliding Doors
07. Temp Rising
08. Sun Has Come Up
09. Wasteland
10. Racing
11. Halo!
12. Late Night Talks
13. So In Love
Purchase/Stream: https://lnk.to/The-Effect
