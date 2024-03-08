THE EFFECT World Premiere Recording Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Records has released music from The Effect (World Premiere Recording) digitally, featuring an immersive and cinematic, beat-driven score by Michael “Mikey J” Asante (Criminal Record, Kneecap Movie).

The bold production of Lucy Prebble’s The Effect, directed by Jamie Lloyd (A National Theatre Production in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company), is currently running at The Shed in NYC until March 31, 2024, following its acclaimed run at The National Theatre, London in 2023. The cast features Michele Austin, Paapa Essiedu, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Taylor Russell.

Hearts and minds racing, Connie and Tristan are falling for each other fast. But is their sudden and intoxicating chemistry real, or a side effect of a new antidepressant?

As two young volunteers in a clinical drug trial, their illicit romance poses startling dilemmas for the supervising doctors.

Notes Asante: “When asked by Jamie to compose the score, knowing the intimacy and visceral storytelling his shows wish to make, I asked him, ‘Why me?’ I am known for heavy beat-driven sonics and he said he wanted the audience to be enveloped by the music as soon as they entered the building, taking them on a thumping ride that we would see and feel as we journey with our two test subjects. It had to be bold, brash and abrasive at times, forcing the music into the bodies of our audience. I hopefully delivered that!”

Track List

Disc 1:

01. Sexy Maths

02. This Shiny Thing

03. Larks

04. If You Say So

05. Like You Do

06. Protocol

07. Who's In Charge

08. The Reason

09. Square Yard

10. Sometimes I Think I Am

11. You're Sunshine

12. Show Me The Damage

13. Knowledge Is A Myth

14. No Mystery

15. Coursing Through You

16. Pheromones

17. The Repetition

18. Dilation

19. Anywhere You Want

Disc 2:

01. Theme

02. Love

03. Build

04. Crash

05. Mono

06. Sliding Doors

07. Temp Rising

08. Sun Has Come Up

09. Wasteland

10. Racing

11. Halo!

12. Late Night Talks

13. So In Love

Purchase/Stream: https://lnk.to/The-Effect