FEATURING POP, CLASSIC ROCK, FOLK, BROADWAY AND PUB TUNES, THE CHOIR OF MAN HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE. A MULTI-TALENTED CAST OF NINE HANDSOME GUYS COMBINES HAIR-RAISING HARMONIES, FOOT-STOMPING SINGALONGS, WORLD-CLASS TAP DANCE AND POETIC MEDITATIONS ON THE POWER OF COMMUNITY IN THIS RIOTOUSLY ENJOYABLE HOMAGE TO THAT GATHERING PLACE WE'VE ALL MISSED SO MUCH OVER THE LAST YEAR: YOUR LOCAL PUB. CHEERS!