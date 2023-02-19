THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST to Play Triskelion Arts in March

Ana Cristina Da Silva, a New York-based playwright, actor, director, and producer, has announced her latest workshop production, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost," which showcases her innovative approach to theatre-making. The play will be performed at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY) on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm. Get your tickets here!

The production features a diverse team of directors, including Co-Directors Da Silva (she/her) and Madeline Wall ​​(they/them and sometimes she/her), Intimacy Director Lauren Kiele DeLeon (she/her), Movement Director Mackian Bauman (he/they), and Music Director Kendall Perry (they/them). This five-pronged director approach is a testament to Da Silva's commitment to challenging traditional models of direction and exploring the potential of multiple leaders working in harmony.

"I am thrilled to have such a talented and dedicated team of artists working with me on this production," said Da Silva. "Our goal is to bring this play to life in a way that is courageous, challenging, and compassionate, and I believe that this team will help us achieve that goal." Da Silva's unique approach to theatre-making incorporates poetry, puppetry, and music to reveal the inner lives of her characters, encouraging self-reflection and sparking meaningful conversations that allow space for nuance and exploration. The production will be at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY) on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm. Get your tickets here!

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is part of a continued effort to destigmatize survivors' experiences and initiate crucial conversations about consent. The play challenges audiences to grapple with the gray area within sexual encounters and the emotional aftermath that follows, asking audiences to bear witness to the gravity of these issues.

For Ana Cristina, creator and producer, it has been a cathartic journey to process and heal from her own trauma. "I want to offer audiences the opportunity to be uncomfortable, yet safe, to discuss boundaries openly," said Da Silva. "Through this play, I hope to spark important conversations about consent and challenge audiences to think deeply about the complexities of these experiences."

Don't miss the opportunity to witness Ana Cristina Da Silva's innovative approach to theatre-making and join the conversation about consent. Get your tickets here now!