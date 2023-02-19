Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST to Play Triskelion Arts in March

The play will be performed at Triskelion Arts on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm.

Feb. 19, 2023  

THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST to Play Triskelion Arts in March

Ana Cristina Da Silva, a New York-based playwright, actor, director, and producer, has announced her latest workshop production, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost," which showcases her innovative approach to theatre-making. The play will be performed at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY) on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm. Get your tickets here!

The production features a diverse team of directors, including Co-Directors Da Silva (she/her) and Madeline Wall ​​(they/them and sometimes she/her), Intimacy Director Lauren Kiele DeLeon (she/her), Movement Director Mackian Bauman (he/they), and Music Director Kendall Perry (they/them). This five-pronged director approach is a testament to Da Silva's commitment to challenging traditional models of direction and exploring the potential of multiple leaders working in harmony.

"I am thrilled to have such a talented and dedicated team of artists working with me on this production," said Da Silva. "Our goal is to bring this play to life in a way that is courageous, challenging, and compassionate, and I believe that this team will help us achieve that goal." Da Silva's unique approach to theatre-making incorporates poetry, puppetry, and music to reveal the inner lives of her characters, encouraging self-reflection and sparking meaningful conversations that allow space for nuance and exploration. The production will be at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY) on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm. Get your tickets here!

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is part of a continued effort to destigmatize survivors' experiences and initiate crucial conversations about consent. The play challenges audiences to grapple with the gray area within sexual encounters and the emotional aftermath that follows, asking audiences to bear witness to the gravity of these issues.

For Ana Cristina, creator and producer, it has been a cathartic journey to process and heal from her own trauma. "I want to offer audiences the opportunity to be uncomfortable, yet safe, to discuss boundaries openly," said Da Silva. "Through this play, I hope to spark important conversations about consent and challenge audiences to think deeply about the complexities of these experiences."

Don't miss the opportunity to witness Ana Cristina Da Silva's innovative approach to theatre-making and join the conversation about consent. Get your tickets here now!


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Sea Lion and Trainer Dance to Cell Block Tango from CHICAGO Photo
VIDEO: Sea Lion and Trainer Dance to 'Cell Block Tango' from CHICAGO
Bernadette Peters shared a video on Twitter of a sea lion and trainer performing choreography to 'Cell Block Tango' from CHICAGO. Watch the performance here!
Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away Photo
Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away
Barbara Siman Strouse, veteran Broadway actress, director, and choreographer passed away on February 16th, according to her official obituary.
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose Photo
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose will open the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with a musical performance inspired by this year's nominees. This year's BAFTAs will be held Sunday, February 19th, streaming for US viewers on BritBox at 2pm EST, and airing in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.
Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellows Photo
Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship
Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones, and Program Director Nik Whitcomb, has announced that Lanise Antoine Shelley has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship.

More Hot Stories For You


Barbara Siman Strouse, Actress, Director, Choreographer, and Wife of Charles Strouse, Has Passed AwayBarbara Siman Strouse, Actress, Director, Choreographer, and Wife of Charles Strouse, Has Passed Away
February 18, 2023

Barbara Siman Strouse, veteran Broadway actress, director, and choreographer passed away on February 16th, according to her official obituary.
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBoseBAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose
February 18, 2023

Ariana DeBose will open the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with a musical performance inspired by this year's nominees. This year's BAFTAs will be held Sunday, February 19th, streaming for US viewers on BritBox at 2pm EST, and airing in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.
Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing FellowshipBlack Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship
February 17, 2023

Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones, and Program Director Nik Whitcomb, has announced that Lanise Antoine Shelley has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship.
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
February 17, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!
Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!
February 17, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella has just released the exclusive first image of leading-lady, Linedy Genao, as ‘Cinderella’ in the highly anticipated new musical ahead of tonight’s sold-out first preview. 
share