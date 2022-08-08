THE CATHEDRAL Film Starring Brian D'Arcy James to Open at New York Film Festival

Brian D'Arcy James stars in a new film, The Cathedral, which follows an only child's account of an American family's rise and fall over two decades.

The film will open on September 2 at Film at Lincoln Center and was previously shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Joining James in the cast of the film is Monica Barbaro, Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer, William Bednar-Carter.

A multigenerational family saga in extreme miniature, the new feature from singular American independent director Ricky D'Ambrose (Notes on an Appearance, ND/NF 2018) is his most refined, emotionally resonant work yet.

Slicing across decades with impressionistic precision, The Cathedral tells the formally economical yet engrossing story of the Damrosch family, whose quiet rise and fall is seen through the eyes of its youngest member, Jesse, born in the late 1980s.

Using photographs and archival news footage to buttress his oblique drama, D'Ambrose shows how a family's financial and emotional wear and tear can subtly reflect a country's sociopolitical fortunes and follies. A New Directors/New Films 2022 selection. A MUBI release.

Brian D'Arcy James can currently be seen as The Baker in Into the Woods on Broadway. He recently played Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg's big-screen remake of West Side Story.

James is a three-time Tony nominee, and an Obie and Drama Desk Award winner for his varied and extensive work in the theater on Broadway and off-Broadway. In 2019 on Broadway, Brian played Quinn Carney in The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes.

He originated the role of King George III in Hamilton and has also been seen on Broadway in Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, Titanic, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and more.

Film and television appearances includes roles in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Spotlight, the musical series Smash, and the Netflix drama Thirteen Reasons Why, among many others.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: