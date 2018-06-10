THE BAND'S VISIT's Tony Shalhoub Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Tony Shalhoub has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Shalhoub is a Golden Globe Award-winning actor with a diverse resume of engaging roles. Mr. Shalhoub recently starred in The Price on Broadway with Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, following the world premiere of The Band's Visit Off-Broadway.

He is perhaps best known for his starring role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in the popular television series "Monk," for which he won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Additional television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big to Fail" and "Wings."

Shalhoub's feature film credits include Big Night, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Pain & Gain. Shalhoub voiced the character of Luigi in the popular animated movies Cars, Cars II and Cars III. Also, he voiced the role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie franchise.

Recently, he completed filming an untitled feature, starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, and Final Portrait, directed by Stanley Tucci. Shalhoub appeared in the theatrical productions of Act One and Golden Boy on Broadway, receiving Tony Award nominations for both. In late 2015, he appeared Off-Broadway in The Mystery of Love & Sex with Diane Lane. Shalhoub currently lives in New York City.

In THE BAND'S VISIT, a mix-up sends a group of Egyptian musicians to a remote Israeli town. When the locals take them in for the night, their lives intertwine in the most unexpected ways. Fate brought them to town. Their music brought it to life. Winner of four BEST MUSICAL awards, and now honored on every major BEST OF THE YEAR list, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can bring us all together.

The New York Times cheers, "It's time to fall in love with one of the most ravishing musicals ever. 'Feel Something Different' - that's the heart-clutching sensation that throbs throughout this miraculous show."

