THE BAND'S VISIT Welcomes Brandon Uranowitz to Nowhere, Replacing John Cariani

Two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz will join the cast of THE BAND'S VISIT as "Itzik." Uranowitz will begin performances in The Band's Visit on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

A two-time Tony Award nominee for his roles in An American in Paris and Falsettos, Brandon Uranowitz most recently starred as Otto Kringelein in the acclaimed New York City Center Encores! production of Grand Hotel, directed by Josh Rhodes. Other Broadway credits include George/Emcee/Molina in Prince of Broadway, a retrospective celebration of the work of Hal Prince, co-directed by Mr. Prince and Susan Stroman at Manhattan Theatre Club. After studying drama at NYU Tisch, Brandon joined the national touring company of Rent, directed by Michael Greif.

Regionally, Brandon was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for the role of Arnold Beckoff in Torch Song Trilogy, which was directed by Michael Kahn at DC's Studio Theatre. He also starred as Eugene in Neil Simon's Broadway Bound, directed by Scott Schwartz at The Old Globe.

Film credits include the upcoming feature The Kitchen, starring Melissa McCarthy, and Stage Fright. On television, Brandon can be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for Amazon. He's also guested on "Dietland" (AMC), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Inside Amy Schumer" (Comedy Central) and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (NBC).

As of October 9, the Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT also includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Joseph Kamal, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Jodi McFadden and James Rana. Musicians includeAndrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

