THE ART TOUR to Premiere In A Staged Reading Cabaret at The Laurie Beechman Theater

The Laurie Beechman Theater invites audiences to enjoy this touching new story by Kyle Fackrell. The Art Tour follows the story of Deb and Thomas as they take their art business on a journey across the United States. Experience the joys and struggles, the laughter and tears in this new musical about how far we'll go for love and art. The new musical will premiere in a staged reading cabaret on May 7th, 12th, and 14th. The production features Samantha Joy Pearlman as Deb and Jordan Goodsell as Thomas. The Book, Music and Lyrics are by Kyle Fackrell, with contributing editor Samantha Joy Pearlman, music directed by Andrew Fox and directed by Lindsey Hope Pearlman. For tickets, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34307/1651377600000.

THE TEAM:

KYLE FACKRELL (Writer) is the creator of the YouTube musical series, SPACE RACE. His credits include writing the music for Gruff the Musical, performed at Shetler Studios in New York City; Joshua's Quest, performed at James Madison University; and Whe're Ya Gunna Go?, Performed at Brigham Young University. Kyle is also a graduate of the BMI Musical Theatre Writers Workshop in NYC. www.kylefackrellmusic.com

Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Director) received a 2022 NYSCA commission for her new play ROAR!. She's a co-book writer of MacGyver the Musical which made its world premiere at Stages in Houston, TX. Her film ONE WOMAN MOVIE won Best Short at the 2021 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival at the New Ohio. Her play Lucy received an EST/Sloan Commission, and her play Viv is for Vengeance received Honorable Mention at the American Playwriting Foundation Relentless Awards. Broadway: Bandstand (Assistant Director). 2 time SDC Observer. Drama League NY Directing Fellow 2019-2020. London International School of Performing Arts, Hamilton College. www.lindseyhopepearlman.com

Andrew Fox (Music Director): Andrew's theatrical and concert orchestrations include Season One of Bite-Sized Broadway (Winner Davey Awards, Best Use of Music), The Show Must Go On Line, Super Happy Awesome News, Claw Game, Starkid: Homecoming, Virtuoso, Justin Roberts' Hansel and Gretel, Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier, and Foreverman (Winner 2012 NYMF Awards for Excellence, Outstanding Orchestration). Studio production includes Sondheim: In the Style of... and Samantha Joy Pearlman's Atonement EP. --

Samantha Joy Pearlman (Deb): Samantha's favorite credits include: Mary Jane Gumm in Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse), South Pacific (Paper Mill), Harriet in Factory Girls (11th Hour Theatre Co.) Thea in Spring Awakening (Theatre Horizon) and a member of America's Sweethearts, a vintage Andrews-Sisters-style trio. Her debut EP Atonement is available on all platforms last summer, with her original songs "Madly" and "Real World" featured on the BMI #MusicMonday playlist. She performs with her band all over NYC. She is also the lead performer/creator of Devotedly, Sincerely Yours, which she is currently adapting into a television pilot. BA: Wesleyan University www.samanthajoypearlman.com

Jordan Goodsell (Thomas): Recently: Rattlesnake Kate (DCPA; World Premiere), Songs For A New World (Gateway Playhouse). Regional: Frozen at Disney's California Adventure (World Premiere; Original Cast), Allegiance (Los Angeles Premiere; East West Players), Man of La Mancha (A Noise Within), 1776 (La Mirada Theatre, McCoy/Rigby Entertainment), A Wonderful Life (Broadway Palm), The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Hocus Pocus (Rockwell Table & Stage), The Addams Family (3-D Theatricals), Forever Plaid (Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center), Hairspray (Chance Theatre). TV/Film: "Blue Bloods", "Jigsaw" (upcoming), "Angie Tribeca", "Solve", "Young Black Peter Pan". Musical Groups: Under the Streetlamp (also vocal arranger/music director), Shades of Bublé. Training: BFA, Chapman University. SpringboardNYC alum. @jordan_goodsell

Laurie Beechman Cabaret Theater.

West Bank Cafe 407 W 42nd Street, New York NY

May 7, 12 &14

7:00pm (Doors open at 6)

$20 cover charge. $25 food & beverage minimum.