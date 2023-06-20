TENET Vocal Artists Sets 2023 Fall/Winter And 15th Anniversary Season

TENET Vocal Artists has reveaed its 2023 Fall/Winter and 15th series, which celebrates music written, by, for, and about women. The first three NYC performances feature music by Henry Purcell and his contemporaries; music celebrating the reign of Queen Mary II; and works by Chiara Maria Cozzolani, Sulpitia Cesis, Vittoria Aleotti, and Catarina Assandra.

Continuing Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf's long history of championing music by early female composers, TENET's next season will further include music by Isabella Leonarda, Jacquet de la Guerre, and many others. In collaboration with guest music director Shira Kammen, TENET has crafted three medieval programs exploring women's experiences during the 13th and 14th centuries. Other season highlights include a new commission for soprano and early instruments by Reena Esmail, exploring the life of 16th century Hindu mystic poet Meera Bai. TENET closes its 2023-24 season with a conclusion of the ensemble's decade-long exploration of J.S. Bach's major oratorios featuring an orchestra made up of a majority of woman-identifying performers in a concert of Bach's Mass in B minor. Additionally, TENET will offer its debut Germany Tour in June 2024, inviting patrons to join the travel tour complete with airfare, hotels, guided tours, concerts, celebratory gatherings, and more.

Jolle Greenleaf shares, "This season's concept and repertoire are born of a long history of performing, programming, and exploring women's stories through music. As a female director, I have been deeply moved and inspired by the varied viewpoints held by women, and how so many women have overcome fiercely troubling obstacles to create music. We are excited to lift up several of these voices through their work, but we are also looking forward to having more nuanced conversations about the many creative contributions made by women (then and now) and how varied voices can make extraordinary art and music."

Kicking off TENET's 15th series is Click Here on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. With this performance at St. Luke in the Fields, TENET continues its exploration of music by Henry Purcell and his contemporaries. In addition to honoring St. Cecilia, the concert focuses on music that celebrates the brief but effective reign of Queen Mary II, as well as depictions of hosts of angels in a program of vocal solos, duets, and chamber works with strings and continuo. The concert will be released virtually on November 4, 2023 and remain available for on demand, unlimited viewing until January 4, 2024.

On Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00pm, TENET will be presented by Music Before 1800 for The Lady Fortune: Machaut & De Vitry, a performance at Corpus Christi Church. The concert will feature odes and laments created in honor of Fortune: Machaut's "Ha Fortune", "O Fallaze e ria fortuna" by Robertus de Anglia, "Fortune Plange Vulnera" and "O Varium Fortune" from Carmina Burana, and "Tribum que non abhorruit" by Philippe de Vitry. There will be a Musical Conversation at the Maison Française, Columbia University on November 16 at 5.00pm. The concert will be released virtually on December 3, 2023 and remain available until February 2, 2024.

TENET rings in the holiday season by resurrecting the voices of 17th century Italian nuns for Unconventional Wisdom. Held at St. Paul's Chapel on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00pm, famed composer Chiara Maria Cozzolani's music anchors this offering along with works by Sulpitia Cesis, Vittoria Aleotti, Isabella Leonarda, and Catarina Assandra. At this performance, TENET will explore texts focusing on the maternal experience of Christ's birth through the eyes of his mother, those in community with Mary, and those who dedicated their lives to sisterhood. Unconventional Wisdom is co-presented by Trinity Wall Street and features a collaboration with trebles from Downtown Voices led by guest director Elena Williamson. The concert will be released virtually on December 21, 2023 and remain available for on demand, unlimited viewing until February 21, 2024.

Additional 15th anniversary season programming to be announced at a later date.

Concert Information

Angels and Queens

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00pm

St. Luke in the Fields | 487 Hudson St | New York, NY

Tickets: $15 - $60, subscriptions on sale July 1, 2023

Link: Click Here

Works by Henry Purcell and his contemporaries

____________________________________________

The Lady Fortune

Presented by Music Before 1800

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00pm

Corpus Christi Church | 529 West 121st Street | New York, NY

Tickets: $35 - $60, subscriptions on sale July 1, 2023

Link: https://tenet.nyc/the-lady-fortune

GUILLAUME DE MACHAUT: "Ha Fortune"

ROBERTUS DE ANGLIA: "O Fallaze e ria fortuna"

CARL ORFF: "Fortune Plange Vulnera" and "O Varium Fortune" from Carmina Burana

PHILIPPE DE VITRY: "Tribum que non abhorruit"

____________________________________________

Unconventional Wisdom

Co-presented by Trinity Wall Street

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00pm

St. Paul's Chapel, Trinity Wall Street | 209 Broadway

Tickets: $15 - $60, subscriptions on sale July 1, 2023

Link: https://tenet.nyc/unconventional-wisdom

Works by CHIARA MARIA COZZOLANI, SULPITIA CESIS, VITTORIA ALEOTTI, and CATARINA ASSANDRA

TENET Vocal Artists

Trebles from Downtown Voices, guest director Elena Williamson

Collaboration with Trinity Wall Street

About TENET Vocal Artists

Preeminent New York City-based early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists has won acclaim for innovative programming, virtuosic singing and command of repertoire that spans the Middle Ages to the present day. Under artistic director and soprano Jolle Greenleaf, TENET's highlights from recent seasons include performances of J.S. Bach's Magnificat, St. Matthew Passion, St. John Passion, Christmas and Easter Oratorio and motets, Handel's Messiah, a tour of the UK to honor Thomas Tomkins, original theatrical performances of music by, for, and about 17th century Italian women as well as Charpentier's Les plaisirs de Versailles, and programs exploring medieval repertoire. TENET's highly praised Green Mountain Project offered performances of Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and other Vespers for a decade, culminating in a finale performance in Venice, Italy in January 2020.

TENET Vocal Artists performs at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Caramoor, Columbia University, Yale University, and numerous other venues in and around New York City. Further afield, TENET Vocal Artists has performed at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico, Berkshire Bach Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Connecticut Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Montreal Baroque Festival, and many other festivals and prominent locations throughout the United States, Latin America and Europe. Learn more at www.tenet.nyc.

Photo credit: Jennifer Taylor Photography