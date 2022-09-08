TENET Vocal Artists Presents POLIFONÍA DE LAS AMERICAS A Cappella Concert Highlighting Rare Repertoire Of Latin American Cathedrals

The innovative and acclaimed early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists, led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, continues its 2022-2023 season with Polifonía de las Américas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church (552 West End Avenue at 87th Street).

TENET's second concert of the season provides a unique look into a rarely-heard facet of a cappella polyphony: early music from the New World. The exploratory Polifonía de las Américas program showcases repertoire composed and performed in the Cathedrals of Latin America, and features works by Francisco López Capillas (Velum templi, In horrore, and Cui luna), Juan de Lienas (Credidi), Francisco Guerrero (Maria Magdalena and Beata Dei genetrix Maria), Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla (Versa est in luctum, Lamentations, Salve Regina, and Ave Regina), Antonio de Salazar (Duo seraphim), and Tomás Luis de Victoria (Vidi speciosam).

Artists include sopranos Paulina Francisco, Jolle Greenleaf, and Rebecca Myers, mezzo-soprano Elisa Sutherland, countertenor Timothy Parsons, tenors Nathan Hodgson, Nickolas Karageorgiou, and James Reese, and basses Steven Hrycelak and Enrico Lagasca. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from October 26, 2022 to January 26, 2023.

Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf shares, "I am really looking forward to exploring this new-to-TENET repertoire with our fantastic cast of singers. This music represents a flourishing of musical ideas that took place within Latin American churches by lesser-known masterful composers during the same time period that better-known European composers were thriving in Europe. I am curious to hear audience feedback, and I trust they will love these vocal gems."

TENET's 2022-23 season additionally includes: Motets of J.S. Bach on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:00pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Sound the Trumpet on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00pm at St. Luke in the Fields; Orlando de Lassus' Lagrime di San Pietro on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Jean Baptiste Church; Bach's Magnificat and Easter Oratorio on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer; and Rejoice, Rejoice! on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch.

Concert Information

Polifonía de las Américas

Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00pm

St. Ignatius of Antioch | 552 West End Ave | NY, NY 10024

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195729®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftenet.nyc%2Fpolifonia?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Program:

FRANCISCO GUERRERO:

Maria Magdalena

Beata Dei genetrix Maria

ANTONIO DE SALAZAR: Duo seraphim

JUAN GUTIERREZ DE PADILLA:

Versa est in luctum

Lamentations

Salve Regina

Ave Regina

JUAN DE LIENAS: Credidi

FRANCISCO LÓPEZ CAPILLAS:

Velum templi

In horrore

Cui luna

TOMÁS LUIS DE VICTORIA: Vidi speciosam

Artists:

Jolle Greenleaf, soprano

Paulina Francisco, soprano

Rebecca Myers, soprano

Elisa Sutherland, mezzo-soprano

Timothy Parsons, alto

Nathan Hodgson, tenor

Nickolas Karageorgiou, tenor

James Reese, tenor

Steven Hrycelak, bass

Enrico Lagasca, bass

Concert runtime is approximately 75 minutes and does not include an intermission.

Virtual concert available to view from October 26, 2022 to January 26, 2023.

Covid-19 Policy: TENET reserves the right to require audience members to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination with current boosters. Ticket purchases indicate acceptance of these terms. View TENET's full Covid-19 policy here.