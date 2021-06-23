TDF Hopes to Re-Open Times Square TKTS in September

While most Broadway shows are gearing up to return this fall, TDF is making plans for a re-opening of its own. Executive Director Tory Bailey revealed in a recent letter to members that TKTS, which has been closed since Broadway shut down, is hoping to re-open its Times Square location in September.

The letter also shared that 95% of TDF members are vaccinated.

"The year ahead has many challenges," she writes. "As theatres reopen, our spending will grow more quickly than our returning audiences and revenue. Our education, accessibility and engagement programs will be hybrid next season, starting online and transitioning into theatres. And though our resources are constrained, we plan to expand our efforts to build audiences as we work toward the day when all New Yorkers have access to and feel welcome at the theatre."

Founded in 1968, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.

TDF is known for its theatre going programs (including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths and TDF Membership program); Accessibility programs (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly Performances), Education & Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research programs. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to tdf.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski