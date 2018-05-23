TCM To Pay Tribute To Musicals In June Programming Special 'Mad About Musicals!'

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will pay homage to the glittering world of Hollywood musicals with Mad About Musicals!, a special month of programming celebrating TIMELESS movie musicals such as The Wizard of Oz, Singin' in the Rain and Cabaret. TCM is once again partnering with Ball State University and Canvas to offer a free online multimedia course tied to this programming special about the history of the musical genre and its evolution with cultural and technological shifts. Enrollment is open until June 17 and fans can sign up for the course at musicals.tcm.com.



Movie musicals have been a part of pop culture since films began to talk. Mad About Musicals! will feature more than 90 musicals every Tuesday and Thursday in June, including:

The '20s - fans discover the development of the genre with the dawn of sound technology in films such as The Broadway Melody (1929) and The Love Parade(1929)

The '30s - Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the most-loved musical couple of the 1930s, shine in Top Hat (1935) and the technicolor dream Wizard of Oz (1939) is released

The '40s - with films like Meet Me In St. Louis (1944) and On the Town (1949), this decade proved to be a love letter to the musical genre

The '50s - the Hollywood musical hit its sparkling peak with Singin' in the Rain(1952) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

The '60s - the decade of the Academy Award®-winning musical with My Fair Lady(1964) and Oliver (1968) winning for Best Picture and Barbra Streisand winning Best Actress for Funny Girl (1968)

The '70s - marking the age of musicals based on stage hits with films like Cabaret(1972) and Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

The network's fourth annual Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) will run concurrently with TCM's programming and lead participants through the history of the musical. More than 44,000 participants enrolled in TCM's past three successful MOOCs, all of which generated industry-leading completion rates and very high satisfaction rates, while acting as an on-ramp for new audiences to the TCM brand. The free, month-long multimedia course exploring the musical's place in cinematic history, features:

Course lessons with movie clips from Dr. Vanessa Theme Ament, former Actor's Equity performer, successful Hollywood Foley artist (Die Hard, Edward Scissorhands) and Endowed Chair of Telecommunications at Ball State University

Interviews with guests such as Academy Award-winning sound designer Gary Rydstrom, discussing sound in the Hollywood musical, and film scholar Richard Edwards examining the connection between musicals and melodrama

Fun and challenging online games to test expertise and create friendly competition

Ongoing social conversation with fellow participants on TCM message boards and on social media with #TCMusicals

On-air film introductions from Dr. Ament alongside TCM Host Ben Mankiewicz during the first week of June

"At TCM we are constantly looking for ways to create immersive experiences so our fans can engage with us on a deeper level, and our annual online courses tied to an on-air programming special have proved to do just that," said Jennifer Dorian, General Manager of TCM & FilmStruck and EVP of 360 Brand Strategy for Turner. "This fan experience we create with our partners at Ball State University and Canvas helps take our mission of context and curation to the next level."



Canvas, the online educational platform for this year's MOOC, will utilize Arc, a hands-on video platform that turns content into collaboration. It empowers learners to collaborate with peers and interact with content by allowing them to comment and offer feedback within the video timeline.

Check out the primetime schedule for June here:

JUNE 2018 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times in EST)

Tuesday, June 5

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

6:00 AM Going Hollywood (1933)

7:30 AM Footlight Parade (1933)

9:30 AM Dames (1934)

11:30 AM The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

2:30 PM Strike Me Pink (1936)

4:15 PM Broadway Melody 0f 1936 (1936)

6:00 PM Born to Dance (1936)

The 20s & 30s

8:00 PM The Broadway Melody (1929)

10:00 PM 42nd Street (1933) - adapted to the stage in 1980, earning Tony Award for Best Musical)

11:45 PM Gold DIGGERS of 1933 (1933)

1:45 AM The Love Parade (1929)

3:45 AM Hallelujah (1929)

Thursday, June 7

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

6:00 AM The Merry Widow (1934) - Film is an adaptation of an operetta by Franz Lehar

8:00 AM Naughty Marietta (1935) - Film is an adaptation of an operetta

10:00 AM Rose Marie (1936) - Loose adaptation of a Broadway musical

12:00 PM Follow the Fleet (1936)

2:00 PM The Gay Divorcee (1934) - based on the Broadway musical, which Astaire was in

4:00 PM Shall We Dance (1937)

6:00 PM Swing Time (1936)

The 1930s

8:00 PM Wizard of Oz (1939) - Wizard of Oz Show created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, plus The Wiz and Wicked

10:00 PM Top Hat (1935) - adapted to the stage in 2011 in London's West End, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical

12:00 AM Three Smart Girls (1936)

1:45 AM Stowaway (1936)

3:30 AM Maytime (1937) - Adaptation of 1917 Broadway Musical

Tuesday, June 12

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

6:00 AM Best Foot Forward (1943) - Adaptation of 1941 Broadway musical (Liza Minnelli appeared in its 1963 off Broadway revival)

8:00 AM Words and Music (1948)

10:30 AM For Me and My Gal (1942)

12:30 PM The Harvey Girls (1946)

2:30 PM The Pirate (1948)

4:15 PM Easter Parade (1948)

6:00 PM Take Me Out to the Ballgame (1949)

The 1940s - part 1

8:00 PM On the Town (1949) - Adaptation of the 1944 Broadway Musical

10:00 PM Cabin in the Sky (1943) - Adaptation of 1940 Broadway Musical

12:00 AM Strike Up the Band (1940)

2:15 AM Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) - Adapted for the stage in 1989 (Broadway)

4:15 AM Good News (1947) - Based on a Broadway Musical from 1927

Thursday, June 14

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

6:00 AM Bathing Beauty (1944)

8:00 AM That Midnight Kiss (1949)

9:45 AM Two Sisters From Boston (1946)

11:45 AM Two Girls and a Sailor (1944)

2:00 PM You Were Never Lovelier (1942)

3:45 PM My Dream is Yours (1949)

5:30 PM Anchors Aweigh (1945)

The 1940s - part II

8:00 PM Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

10:15 PM Holiday Inn (1944) - Adapted for the stage in 2016

12:15 AM Moon Over Miami (1941)

2:00 AM Hollywood Canteen (1944)

4:15 AM Rhapsody in Blue (1946)

Tuesday, June 19

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

6:00 AM Lili (1953)

8:00 AM Kismet (1955) - Based on the 1953 Broadway Musical

10:00 AM Royal Wedding (1951)

12:00 PM SILK Stockings (1957)

2:00 PM The Band Wagon (1953)

4:00 PM It's Always Fair Weather (1955)

6:00 PM Brigadoon (1954) - Adapted from the 1947 Broadway Musical

1950s - part I

8:00 PM Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Adapted for the stage in 1983 (West End)

10:00 PM An American in Paris (1951) - adapted for the stage in 2014, film adaptation of the stage version in production

12:15 AM Gigi (1958) - Adapted for the stage in 1973

2:30 AM Annie Get Your Gun (1951) - Based on the 1946 Broadway musical

4:30 AM Show Boat (1951) - Based on the 1927 Musical

Thursday, June 21

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

6:00 AM Road to Bali (1952)

8:00 AM Small Town Girl (1953)

9:45 AM Calamity Jane (1953) - adapted for the stage in 1961

11:30 AM Kiss Me Kate (1953) - Based on the 1949 Broadway Musical

1:30 PM High Society (1956) - Adapted for the stage in 1998

3:30 PM Pal Joey (1957) - Based on the 1940 Broadway Musical

5:30 PM Guys and Dolls (1955) - Based on the 1950 Broadway Musical

The 1950s - part II

8:00 PM Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) - adapted for the stage in 1982

10:00 PM A Star is Born (1954)

1:15 AM Million Dollar Mermaid (1952)

3:15 AM Jailhouse Rock (1957)

5:00 AM Rock Around the Clock (1956)

Tuesday, June 26

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

6:00 AM Don't Knock the Twist (1962)

7:30 AM Beach Party (1963)

9:15 AM Viva Las Vegas (1964)

11:00 AM A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1966) - Based on the 1962 Broadway musical

1:00 PM Bells are Ringing (1960) - Based on the 1962 Broadway musical

3:15 PM The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) - based on the 1960 Broadway musical

5:30 PM Gypsy (1962) - Based on the 1959 Broadway Musical

The 1960s

8:00 PM My Fair Lady (1964) - Based on the 1957 Broadway Musical

11:00 PM The Music Man (1962) - Based on the 1957 Broadway Musical

1:45 AM A Hard Day's Night (1964)

3:30 AM Bye Birdie (1963) - Based on the 1960 Broadway Musical

5:30 AM Camelot (1967) - Based on the 1960 Broadway Musical

Thursday, June 28

TCM Spotlight: Mad About Musicals

5:30 AM Finian's Rainbow (1968) - Based on the 1947 Broadway musical

8:00 AM The Boy Friend (1971) - Loosely based on the 1954 musical (London, Julie Andrews Debut)

10:30 AM Mame (1974) - adapted from the 1966 musical (based on the play/film Auntie Mame)

12:45 PM Man of La Mancha (1972) - Based on the 1964 Broadway Musical

3:00 PM Godspell (1973) - Based on the 1971 Broadway musical

5:00 PM 1776 (1972) - Based on the 1969 Broadway musical

The 1960s & 70s

8:00 PM Funny Girl (1968) - Based on the 1964 Broadway musical

10:45 PM Fiddler on the Roof (1971) - Based on the 1964 Broadway musical

2:00 AM Cabaret (1972) - Based on the 1966 Broadway Musical

4:15 AM Tommy (1975)

6:15 AM Oliver! (1968) - Based on the 1960 Broadway Musical

For more course information and programming details, see musicals.tcm.com.

Check out more from the official Youtube promo here!

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents great films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting the entire spectrum of film history. TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone and Dave Karger, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. Currently in its 23rd year as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® in February and Summer Under the Stars in August. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through events as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom Events, as well as through the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City and Los Angeles. In addition, TCM produces a wide range of media about classic film, including books and DVDs, and hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through THE WATCH TCM mobile app.

