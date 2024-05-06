TCG Books Publishes IRONBOUND & SANCTUARY CITY By Martyna Majok

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Communications Group has published Ironbound & Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok. This book collects two compelling, uncompromising plays about the immigrant experience by the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of Cost of Living. With humor, grace, and an unsentimental eye, Martyna Majok explores the challenges immigrants face as they strive to carve out a place in a harsh and often indifferent America.

In Ironbound, Darja, a Polish immigrant, negotiates the terms for her future at a rundown bus stop in New Jersey. Over the course of twenty years and three relationships, Darja's initial search for love becomes eclipsed by her desire for security and survival.

In Sanctuary City, two undocumented teenagers seek refuge in each other and make a pact to stake their claim in America together. But as their experiences and opportunities diverge, their bond begins to fray, and each must make a difficult choice about what they are willing to sacrifice for their dreams.

was born in Bytom, Poland, and raised in Jersey and Chi­cago. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Cost of Living, which was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. She is the recipient of many awards including the Arthur Miller Foundation Legacy Award, a Steinberg, an Obie, a Lucille Lor­tel, an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award, a Cham­pions of Change Award from New York City's Mayoral Office, the Lanford Wilson Award, a Lilly Award, and the Hodder Fel­lowship from Princeton University. Martyna wrote the libretto for Gatsby, with music by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett. She has developed TV projects for HBO, and is writing feature films for Plan B/Pastel/MGM and Participant. lan B/Pastel/MGM and Participant.