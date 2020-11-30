TCG Books Publishes EVENING PLAYS By Richard Maxwell

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Evening Plays by Richard Maxwell. The Evening premiered at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis in the winter of 2015. Samara was produced by Soho Rep. and premiered at A.R.T./New York Theatres in the spring of 2017. Paradiso premiered at Greene Naftali in New York City in the winter of 2018.

"When I watch one of Richard Maxwell's productions, I always wait nervously, ready for the moment I have to lean forward. Each play holds out a promise of transcendence. His dramas pivot, reliably, from mundane social scenarios to the epic emotions he reveals underneath. At some point the rock riffs always kick in. Feelings that at first seem oddly absent in his bone-dry dialogue suddenly find heightened expression." -Village Voice

Evening Plays collects three new dramas that are a response to Dante's Divine Comedy by award-winning playwright Richard Maxwell. The Evening centers around three archetypal barflies who together form an elegy of universal loss. Samara is a mythic tale of redemption that follows a messenger through a bleak frontier in his quest to collect a debt, though the human cost of the journey may be more than he bargained for. And Paradiso, which takes place in the not-too distant future, describes three great loves: family, country, and God.

Richard Maxwell is a playwright, director, and the artistic director of New York City Players. He has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grant, and was a Doris Duke Performing Artist. In 2018, his play Paradiso premiered at Greene Naftali. Also, Maxwell will present a new work, Queens Row, at ICA London and will participate in the Chinati Foundation's artist in residency program in Marfa, Texas, where his work Ads will be shown in the fall. Publications include The Theater Years, published by Greene Naftali and Westreich Wagner (2017), Theater for Beginners (2015), and Plays, 1999-2000 (2004), both published by TCG.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You