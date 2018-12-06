TBT: Looking Back at Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in BONNIE & CLYDE!

For this week's #TBT, I dug back into the BroadwayWorld archives and found the Opening Night video of Bonnie and Clyde on Broadway! The show opened this week, seven years ago! Watch the video below as a young Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes talk about tackling the dynamic gangster couple!

In the show, two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde and the sexy new musical, claimed the Schoenfeld Theatre as its hideout.

BONNIE & CLYDE was directed by Jeff Calhoun, music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, book by Ivan Menchell and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by John McDaniel.

Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan were joined on stage by Melissa Van Der Schyff as Blanche Barrow, Claybourne Elder as Buck Barrow, Joe Hart as Sheriff Schmid and Louis Hobson as Ted Hinton.

The cast also featured: Leslie Becker, Mimi Bessette, Alison Cimmet, Daniel Cooney, Jon Fletcher, Victor Hernandez, Sean Jenness, Katie Klaus, Michael Lanning, Garrett Long, Matt Lutz, Marissa McGowan, Cassie Okenka, Justin Matthew Sargent, Tad Wilson, Kelsey Fowler, Talon Ackerman, Rosie Baker and Jack Tartaglia.

Related Articles