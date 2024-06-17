TATE Hatoryu NY to Hold 10th Anniversary Showcase and Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TATE Hatoryu NY will hold the "10th Anniversary Showcase and Celebration" to commemorate the dojo's 10th anniversary as follows.

The TATE Hatoryu NY dojo was established by Kyo Kasumi, the world's first Japanese female action director, to spread the Japanese culture of swordsmanship around the world from NY based on the spirit of "beginning and ending with respect," and this year marks the 10th anniversary of its establishment. To commemorate the anniversary, this event will consist of two parts: a performance by dojo students and a talk by guests, followed by a reception.

Date & Time

Saturday, June 29th, 2024

1:30pm - 4:30pm EDT

Location

Japan Society

333 East 47th Street New York, NY 10017

Tate Hatoryu Website

Part 1: Spectacular performance and talk show

The first part will take place at the auditorium. The program will begin with a sword dance and traditional performance by selected members led by Director Kyo Kasumi, followed by a presentation by the younger generation on their past achievements, and a short story written especially for this stage, which will be shown in a hybrid of video and stage, and will consist of powerful stand-up routines.

This will be followed by a talk show featuring Eriko Miyagawa, who was the producer of "SHOGUN," a drama series that enjoyed great popularity in the U.S. during the first half of 2024.



Kata Manhattan Class

Sword fights White Plains Class

Tonfa fights LA Class

Fan fights Teen Class

Bo Staff fights Short Film and Live Show

Kama fights Talk show (with Ms. Miyagawa)

Part 2: Reception

With the cooperation of the sponsors, the reception starts with Kagami-biraki (opening of the sake barrel). Enjoy food prepared by famous chefs and Japanese sake.

Kagami-biraki with Dassai Blue Barrel

The lid of a sake barrel is called "Kagami(mirror)" because of its round and flat shape, and "Kagam-biraki" is when the barrel lid is broken open and the sake is drunk together. This is a time to pray for everyone's health and happiness on the occasion of new beginnings and milestones, and to wish for their fulfillment. This time, the barrel of Dassai Blue, a very popular sake in New York, will be opened.

Food menu crafted by Chef Abe The performance will be followed by a reception where guests can enjoy a sumptuous meal prepared by Chef Abe, who is well known in LA, NY, and Japan. This time, a special Miyazaki beef shabu-shabu will be prepared.



Kyo Kasumi

is the first and only female stunt coordinator and fight director in America specializing in. After training and collaborating with master Masatsugu Takase in Japan for 15 years, she relocated to New York where she opened her own TATE and stunt training dojo in White Plains in 2014. The dojo has since become a training hub for a wide range of students from professional actors to beginners and children.

In addition to her on-set roles, Kyo is also a film producer. Her debut production, "First Samurai in New York" not only was selected into 14 film festivals around the world, including New York Shorts International Film Festival and Holly Shorts Film Festival, but also won four awards including Best Fight Weapons at the Artemis Women in Action Film Festival and the Action on Film International Film Festival.

Kyo is also active in philanthropy as well as establishing a fund at NYU Tisch School of the Arts to uplift BIPOC voices and stories to help combat systematic marginalization in the industry.

Japanese feature film "Gold Boy", in which Kyo worked as a fight choreographer and stunt coordinator, is set for release in 2024, alongside another co-produced between France and Belgium.

TATE is one of Japan's traditional performing arts and is not a match against another competitor. It is one of the performing methods that creates realistic and dynamic fighting scenes by working collaboratively with one's partner.