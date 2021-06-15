TALES OF THE CITY, THE MUSICAL, IN PIECES, AFTER MIDNIGHT and More to Stream in June

Broadway On Demand has shared its current and upcoming June programming lineup including titles and events that celebrate PRIDE, the U.S. Premiere of In Pieces, a new musical by Joey Contreras, the Signature Theatre production of After Midnight starring Christopher Jackson, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Billy Rose Theatre Division's 90th Anniversary Gala I'm Still Here and the world streaming premiere of the American Conservatory Theater production of Tales of The City, The Musical.

Seen for the first time in its entirety, the fully-staged production, Tales of the City, The Musical, features a cast of 21, including Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos), Wesley Taylor (Rock of Ages, SpongeBob SquarePants), Mary Birdsong ("The Descendants," "Reno 911!"), Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano (To Kill a Mockingbird, Sweeney Todd), and Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away, Scottsboro Boys). Rounding out the cast are Keith A. Bearden, Jessica Coker, Kristoffer Cusick, Diane J. Findlay, Alex Hsu, Kimberly Jensen, Patrick Lane, Stuart Marland, Jeff McLean, Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone, Pamela Myers, Richard Poe, Julie Reiber, Andrew Samonsky, and Josh Walden.

Filmed during its original 2011 run, Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, The Musical features a libretto by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by the Scissor Sisters's Jake Shears and John Garden, choreography by Larry Keigwin, and direction by Jason Moore (The Cher Show, "Pitch Perfect"). The show opened in June 2011 to critical and audience acclaim and became the highest-grossing musical production in A.C.T.'s history.

In addition to the online screening, A.C.T. is filming a special conversation with Pam MacKinnon and Tony Award nominee Mx. Justin Vivian Bond, who made history as the first actor who identifies as transgender to play a trans character on Broadway during the one-night-only 2017 benefit concert of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, The Musical in the role of Mrs. Madrigal. The discussion will be free and available to ticket holders. The conversation will discuss the changes in casting over the past 10 years and highlight the importance of representation and diversity in theater.

Tickets for Tales of The City, The Musical are $19 for the "Mary Ann" ticket that provides 48-hour access. The $29 "Household" tickets are for those watching with their close knit chosen family. In addition to 48-hour access, the purchaser will receive a digital download of the original show poster. The $49 "Pride Party" tickets are for those watching with large groups, organizations and establishments as part of their Pride celebrations. In addition to 48-hour access, the purchaser will receive a digital download of the original show poster autographed by the members of the cast and creative team.

Additional PRIDE titles currently streaming include the one-woman musical Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter, about the Southern beauty and driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter, In Pieces, a new musical by Joey Contreras that reflects on the romantic journeys of eight individuals as they share, ponder and look back on the chosen paths and partners along the way, Off-Broadway's The Crusade of Connor Stephens, about a family who struggles to cope with a tragic act of violence and issues that often define today's American family and F*ck 7th Grade, the world premiere concert film, award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule - whose 1990's hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl" - takes audiences through a Rock'n'roll celebration of coming of age and coming out.

June streaming titles and events currently available are the new dance class series Broadway Tango, Wisco Queens, a musical comedy web series that follows Lucy and Walter, two inseparable siblings, as they move from the Big Cheese to the Big Apple, the return of #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence, the Lincoln Center Theatre production of Quincy Tyler Bernstine's Marys Seacole and the Signature Theatre production of After Midnight starring Christopher Jackson.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Billy Rose Theatre Division's 90th Anniversary Gala I'm Still Here honoring Harold Prince and George C. Wolfe will stream live on June 23.

These titles and more are now available. Tickets for all programming can be purchased at BroadwayOnDemand.com.