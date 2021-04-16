TADA! Youth Theater Announces Online Education Programs in May and June 2021

TADA! Youth Theater is celebrating Spring! Families may register now for TADA! online May and June 2021 Education Programs designed for ages 4 to 14 including online musical theater classes, workshops and a brand new acting class focused on theater games.

TADA! is offering a 4-session Song and Dance Mini Series; 1-time Workshops, and 4-session Theater Games for families to select the online education program that suits their children's needs for a short-term and affordable commitment.

With smaller class sizes, TADA! Professional Teaching Artists provide personalized attention and offer one-on-one coaching and solo opportunities for each student. All classes take place on Zoom.

TADA!'s goal is to bring kids together even when they're apart. Students are welcome from New York City, the tri-state region, across the country, and around the world!

TADA! Online Mini-Series will take place every Monday for 4-sessions from May 3 through May 24 and June 7 through June 28 for ages 4-5; 6-7 and 8-10. During these online, interactive musical theater classes, students will be introduced to new musical theater skills, learn vocals and choreography to a song from a popular Broadway musical, and play fun theater games with new friends from around the world.

TADA! Online Workshops are one-time experiences on Wednesdays from May 5 through June 23 for ages 4-5; 6-7; 8-10; and Middle School. Students will learn music and choreography to a show-stopping number from Broadway musicals like Newsies, Aladdin, Hamilton, every week in a 1.5 hour session.

TADA! Online Theater Games is a brand new opportunity to play acting and improv games. This class takes place in a 4-week session every Thursday for 1 hour from May 6 through May 27 for ages 6-7; 8-10. Children will make bold, brave choices, explore new characters, and have a lot of fun through improvisation and ensemble-based theater games.

Free Virtual Open House on Saturday, May 15th or Saturday, June 5th

If you would like to learn more about TADA! Spring Classes and Summer Camps, we invite you to join us for a free virtual Open House on Saturday, May 15th or Saturday June 5th . TADA!'s interactive, fun musical theater sample class is led by professional Teaching Artists and divided by age groups from 11am - 4:15pm. Registrations are required in order to receive the Zoom link.

TADA! Youth Theater believes that no child should be turned away because of their inability to pay. Therefore, TADA! is committed to providing financial assistance to families who demonstrate self-expressed need.

For more information on TADA! Youth Theater Online Spring Classes, including pricing and financial assistance, please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/online-classes.

Registration is available online, by phone at 212-252-1619 ext. 4. or by email at education@tadatheater.com.