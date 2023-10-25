T.3 to Release Debut Single 'Dilly Dilly' & Launch National Tour

The group has over 435k followers and 50 million views on TikTok, 130k Instagram followers, and 40k YouTube subscribers.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

T.3 to Release Debut Single 'Dilly Dilly' & Launch National Tour

SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, will release the first single from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith – to preview their upcoming EP Option Up. The single “Dilly Dilly,” an infectious pop number written by the group’s three members, will be released this Friday, October 27. This is T.3’s major label debut following several successful independent releases. With over 435k followers and 50 million views on TikTok, 130k Instagram followers, and 40k YouTube subscribers, the group’s soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements are already wildly popular online. Now for the first time, T.3’s debut tour will take them through eight major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more in December 2023. “Dilly Dilly” was arranged by the three vocalists and Noah Berg, and produced by Brett Castro. The full EP which will be available on Friday, December 8. To pre-save the single, visit https://t3dillydilly.lnk.to/Single
 
The T.3 national tour will feature performances in St. Louis, MO (Sheldon Concert Hall, 12/8), Carmel, IN (Feinstein's, 12/9), Louisville, KY (Kentucky PAC, 12/10), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/12), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/15), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/16), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/17), and Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/18). Full details are at Click Here.
 
T.3 member and the single’s co-writer Jim Hogan comments, “‘Dilly Dilly’ is the first original song we’ve released, and it’s the first with instrumental accompaniment. So our goal is to show our listeners that we’re moving in a direction they haven’t heard from us – while remaining true to our tight harmony roots. Think of this song as Jonas Brothers meets Eric Whitacre, Katy Perry meets Barbra Streisand, and Pasek & Paul meets Rascal Flatts. We wanted to create something exciting and joyful that makes the audience want to get up and dance!”
 
“I wrote the song’s chorus while performing in the national tour of Sara Bareilles’ Broadway musical Waitress,” he continues. “I had been touring for over two years at that point and… touring is tough! You have this bittersweet feeling of loving what you do, while constantly moving from place to place and not having a true sense of home. But at the end of the day, home doesn’t have to be a place so much as the people who give you purpose and meaning. ‘Dilly Dilly’ is about loving the ones closest to you despite circumstances outside your control.”
 
 Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program who recently starred in Broadway’s Chicago as Amos Hart. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in New York City. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. @liamfennecken
 
Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician who is currently the standby for Buddy in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo. His Broadway national touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Jim has also performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the US and Canada. He trained at Penn State University’s BFA Musical Theater Program. @jimhogan220
 
Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan currently plays Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story. He was recently seen as Malcolm McGregor in The Full Monty at North Shore Music Theatre. He is an alumnus of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod’s professional a cappella group. @Brendanjacobsmith
 
 
SNC RECORDS is the label imprint of the a cappella sensation, Straight No Chaser. Founded in 2019 in partnership with Warner Music Group’s Arts Music, the label is the home for Straight No Chaser’s albums as well as serving as a home for uniquely talented vocalists from all genres. T.3 is the first signing to SNC Records.
 
ARTS MUSIC – Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division has rapidly expanded its footprint with a distinct roster of genre artists including jazz vocalists Steve Tyrell and Youn Sun Nah, to the world music collective Artists for Peace and Justice. Arts Music is also home to Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater, and to Kids & Family content partners Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions & Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.
 
------------------------------------------------------
 

T.3 TOUR DATES 
 


December 2023
 
8 – St. Louis, MO – Sheldon Concert Hall
9 – Carmel, IN – Feinstein’s
10 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky PAC
12 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
15 – Pittsburgh, PA – City Winery
16 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery
17 – New York, NY – City Winery
18 – Boston, MA – City Winery




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.

2
Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardis Photo
Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's

EGOT winner Jonathan Tunick officially joined Sardi’s Wall of Fame on Thursday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of his caricature. Check out photos here!

3
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgesss THE PREACHER’S WI Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Titus's Burgess's THE PREACHER’S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE.

4
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET

Recommended For You