T.3 to Release Debut Single 'Dilly Dilly' & Launch National Tour

SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, will release the first single from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith – to preview their upcoming EP Option Up. The single “Dilly Dilly,” an infectious pop number written by the group’s three members, will be released this Friday, October 27. This is T.3’s major label debut following several successful independent releases. With over 435k followers and 50 million views on TikTok, 130k Instagram followers, and 40k YouTube subscribers, the group’s soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements are already wildly popular online. Now for the first time, T.3’s debut tour will take them through eight major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more in December 2023. “Dilly Dilly” was arranged by the three vocalists and Noah Berg, and produced by Brett Castro. The full EP which will be available on Friday, December 8. To pre-save the single, visit https://t3dillydilly.lnk.to/Single



The T.3 national tour will feature performances in St. Louis, MO (Sheldon Concert Hall, 12/8), Carmel, IN (Feinstein's, 12/9), Louisville, KY (Kentucky PAC, 12/10), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/12), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/15), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/16), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/17), and Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/18). Full details are at Click Here.



T.3 member and the single’s co-writer Jim Hogan comments, “‘Dilly Dilly’ is the first original song we’ve released, and it’s the first with instrumental accompaniment. So our goal is to show our listeners that we’re moving in a direction they haven’t heard from us – while remaining true to our tight harmony roots. Think of this song as Jonas Brothers meets Eric Whitacre, Katy Perry meets Barbra Streisand, and Pasek & Paul meets Rascal Flatts. We wanted to create something exciting and joyful that makes the audience want to get up and dance!”



“I wrote the song’s chorus while performing in the national tour of Sara Bareilles’ Broadway musical Waitress,” he continues. “I had been touring for over two years at that point and… touring is tough! You have this bittersweet feeling of loving what you do, while constantly moving from place to place and not having a true sense of home. But at the end of the day, home doesn’t have to be a place so much as the people who give you purpose and meaning. ‘Dilly Dilly’ is about loving the ones closest to you despite circumstances outside your control.”



Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program who recently starred in Broadway’s Chicago as Amos Hart. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in New York City. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. @liamfennecken



Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician who is currently the standby for Buddy in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo. His Broadway national touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Jim has also performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the US and Canada. He trained at Penn State University’s BFA Musical Theater Program. @jimhogan220



Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan currently plays Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story. He was recently seen as Malcolm McGregor in The Full Monty at North Shore Music Theatre. He is an alumnus of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod’s professional a cappella group. @Brendanjacobsmith





SNC RECORDS is the label imprint of the a cappella sensation, Straight No Chaser. Founded in 2019 in partnership with Warner Music Group’s Arts Music, the label is the home for Straight No Chaser’s albums as well as serving as a home for uniquely talented vocalists from all genres. T.3 is the first signing to SNC Records.



ARTS MUSIC – Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division has rapidly expanded its footprint with a distinct roster of genre artists including jazz vocalists Steve Tyrell and Youn Sun Nah, to the world music collective Artists for Peace and Justice. Arts Music is also home to Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater, and to Kids & Family content partners Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions & Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.



------------------------------------------------------



T.3 TOUR DATES





December 2023



8 – St. Louis, MO – Sheldon Concert Hall

9 – Carmel, IN – Feinstein’s

10 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky PAC

12 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

15 – Pittsburgh, PA – City Winery

16 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

17 – New York, NY – City Winery

18 – Boston, MA – City Winery