Svetlana And The New York Collective Continue Fall Southern Tour With Jazz Road Touring Grant

This past February, Svetlana and her award-winning band The New York Collective utilized their competitive Jazz Road touring grant to embark on a two-part road tour. After a successful first leg, Svetlana and The New York collective will begin touring again this month with their Fall Southern Tour. During this tour, Svetlana will present her critically acclaimed album Night At The Movies, which ranked #1 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz Album chart. She will also present her award winning jazz for kids outreach program "Swing Makes You Sing" which was recently awarded a Chamber Music America Digital Residency Grant as well as a residency with Midori & Friends Celebrate Music.

Svetlana is also thrilled for the post-pandemic relaunch of her nine year residency at the Back Room, a prohibition-era speakeasy on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where she will perform every Monday night.

Jazz Road is a national initiative of South Arts, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. An artist-centric touring program that supports small tours for emerging and mid-career artists, Jazz Road grants promote deeper engagement between jazz musicians, presenters, and communities, often those located in areas traditionally underserved by the genre.

All performances will follow safety protocols and will be socially distanced. COVID guidelines specific to each concert venue can be found along with ticket information in the schedule below.

Vocalist, arranger, and bandleader Svetlana will hit the road alongside pianist and composer Willerm Delisort, drummer Henry Conerway III and bassist Adi Meyerson. On this tour Svetlana is equally thrilled to introduce Night At The Movies on Vinyl - Svetlana's new LP based on her chart-topping record, available exclusively through her website and at her live performances.

After completing the first leg of their tour in February 2021, the group is excited to get back on the road at the end of this month, kicking off with a performance at Forte Jazz Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, September 23. The following two days, September 24-25, the group will perform in Hilton Head, South Carolina at The Jazz Corner. On Wednesday, September 29, Svetlana will perform as a special guest at an outdoor concert with the New London Big Band at The Social Bar & Kitchen in New London, CT. The group will travel to Westampton, New Jersey for an October 2 performance at The Burlington County Library's Centennial Celebration. On October 3, they will pass through to Atlanta, Georgia for a performance at The Velvet Note, then off to New Orleans, Louisiana for two days (October 5-6) at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Next, the group will hit Tennessee, first in Selmer on October 7 at Arts in McNairy / Latta Theatre and the following day (October 8) at The Barking Legs Theatre in Chattanooga. For more information, follow news updates at www.svetlanajazz.com.

On the road, Svetlana will present the music from Night at the Movies her chart-topping recent album which debuted at #1 on the US Billboard Traditional Jazz Album Charts, "re-imagining the material completely" (SyncopatedTimes). Recently ranked as one of the "Best of 2020" by All About Jazz.com, Night At The Movies is a deeply personal project inspired by the singer's experience growing up in Soviet Russia where American films provided a rapturous escape. This collection of film music spans a century of cinema and includes renditions of songs featured in films such as Top Hat (1934), Pinocchio (1940), The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, (1964), Willie Wonka and His Chocolate Factory (1971), Tootsie (1982), Sabrina (1995), Princess & The Frog (2009), and Coco (2018), among others - each song encompassing themes of escaping unwanted circumstance through imagination and optimism, uplifting listeners through hardships. The concert will also include Russian repertoire ("My favorite on the album," W.Friedwald) and Svetlana's originals conveying similar hopefulness ("best of the night.... bitter-sweetly swaying, guardedly optimistic ballad allowing for a flicker of hope in the face of omnipresent bad news" NYMusicDaily).

The program both celebrates the jazz tradition and furthers the artform, creating an exciting audience experience. Press praises Svetlana's take on jazz and movie music: "A grand Janus, looking forward and backward" (AllAboutJazz) "a show to get lost in" (LucidCulture). The relatable theme of Night at the Movies and the present hardships invoked by the pandemic have not been lost on listeners. "Svetlana beautifully addresses the hope in uncertainty and the love in the face of privation" (AllAboutJazz) - making the music particularly fitting and healing during this tour through the pandemic-impacted country.

Svetlana reflects, "the pandemic has renewed our energy around making music and uplifting others through art: the opportunity to make music is so scarce and the joy is so vivid, we feel that we will never take connecting with others through music and art for granted."

DETAILS:

Thursday, September 23 -Forte Jazz Lounge, Charleston, SC - TICKETS/INFO

Friday-Saturday, September 24-25 -The Jazz Corner, Hilton Head, SC - TICKETS/INFO

Wednesday, September 29 -Social Bar (with New London Big Band), New London, CT - TICKETS/INFO

Saturday, October 2 -Burlington County Library, Westampton, NJ - TICKETS/INFO

Sunday, October 3 -The Velvet Note, Atlanta, GA - TICKETS/INFO

Tuesday-Wednesday, October 5-6 -New Orleans Jazz Museum, New Orleans, LA - TICKETS/INFO

Thursday, October 7 -Arts at McNairy, Selmer, TN - TICKETS/INFO

Friday, October 8 - Barking Legs Theater, Chattanooga, TN - TICKETS/INFO