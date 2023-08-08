Susan Stroman, Andy Blankenbuehler, Alex Lacamoire & More to Join TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Open Jar Institute will launch of THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM, a round table discussion with some of Broadway's most prolific choreographers and dance arrangers on how they blend movement and music to bring stories to life through dance on Broadway. The event will be held at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway) and attendees may participate In-person and digitally. More information and tickets are available at OpenJarInstitute.com/masterclass.

The round table panel will include Broadway director/choreographers Susan Stroman (Crazy For You, The Producers, Contact), Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamiton, Bandstand, In the Heights) and JoAnn M. Hunter (Bad Cinderella, School of Rock, Disaster!) with Broadway dance arrangers Sam Davis (New York, New York, Company, An American in Paris), David Krane (Cabaret, She Loves Me, The Music Man) and Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, In ihe Heights), THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM will highlight where they find inspiration, how they navigate the creative process, and the necessity of collaboration in bringing some of the most magical and successful moments on Broadway to life.

"Let's face the music...there's a problem looming On the Rialto," said the symposium's co-producers Sam Davis and Patrick O'Neill. "As emerging choreographers evolve into the creators of tomorrow, an important relationship remains undeveloped, un-fostered, and untaught. How do we create original dance music when we need to tell new, inspired stories on stage? Enter THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM, a celebration of the relationship between music and dance on Broadway and beyond by inspiring creatives to continue creation."

This event is produced in collaboration with Open Jar Institute, as part of their PRO Masterclass Series.



