Susan-Sojourna Collier Hosts Speaking Panel 'Storytelling Strategies' at NYU Tisch

On March 13th, Susan-Sojourna Collier hosted a speaking panel titled "Storytelling Strategies" at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. The event, held at NYU but independently organized by Collier, welcomed BFA students and invited guests to gain insights from four experienced panelists in the entertainment industry.

Moderated by Susan-Sojourna Collier, an Emmy-nominated television, film, and playwright, the discussion provided a platform for panelists to share their wealth of experience. Collier, also the founder of the Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship and a screenwriting professor at NYU Tisch, brought her expertise to facilitate the conversation.

Reflecting on the panel discussion, Collier expressed her motivation for hosting the event. "Teaching an introduction to storytelling to freshmen, I strive to broaden their perspective of what it means to be a professional storyteller in TV, film, and stage. It's crucial for my students to understand that my world as a professional only provides one viewpoint. They need to hear different voices and experiences to truly grasp the diversity and richness of storytelling," said the professor.

"I always encourage my students to find or build their own 'writing tribe.' Writing shouldn't happen in isolation; it requires feedback and diverse viewpoints. That's why in my classes, students work in peer groups for their assignments. Hosting Cheryl Davis, KOA, Jordan von Haslow, and Carolyn Outlar on our panel allowed my students to meet my personal writing tribe and understand the importance of such a support network in a writer's journey."

The panelists included Cheryl L. Davis, an Emmy-nominated television writer and playwright, known for her work on shows like "Law & Order: SVU" and "Days of Our Lives." Carolyn Pierre-Outlar, a television writer acclaimed for the web series "Rhonda Mitchell M.D," discussed her journey from independent content creation to securing a deal with Universal Television.

Joining them was Jordan von Haslow, a veteran media executive with leadership roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Time Warner, and The Walt Disney Company (among other major studios). Von Haslow, a two-time BroadwayWorld Award nominee for "Celebrating... Nat "King" Cole" and president of the Entertainment+Arts Alliance (EAA), brought his extensive industry experience to enrich the discussion.

Daniel "KOA" Beaty, renowned for his work as an actor, playwright, and television writer, shared insights from New York theatre projects like the New York City Center revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Pal Joey" (on which he was the co-librettist) and his contributions to television series, including "The Good Fight" and "Supergirl."

When discussing how to overcome writer's block, KOA offered his perspective. "Allow yourself to be bad," he replied. "That writer's block is the inner voice that's judging you." He stressed the importance of surrounding oneself with inspiration, saying, "Also, fill yourself with inspiration around the subject you're thinking about. Watch something about it. Read something about it. Google articles about it. Watch YouTube videos about it, and let your spirit bring the narrative. If it doesn't feel like time to write, then that's okay. Because writing is happening in your subconscious."

Von Haslow shared his insights on the challenges of getting projects greenlit. "At the end of the day, this is a job," he remarked. "Yes, everyone in this room is an artist, and everyone in this room has something to say." He emphasized the cautious approach within the industry, stating, "So if this table is the whole of the entertainment industry, everyone at this table is holding on for dear life. So no one wants to make a decision that will ultimately cost their employer a lot of money." Von Haslow continued, "Because if you do that too often, you're off the table."

When an undergraduate explained that he feels that in narrative writing "there's all these structural rules that you learn from a very base level, and then they get more and more detailed." The student asked the panel about their personal philosophies about craft. Does it make them feel constrained at times or does breaking the rules make them excited to do so? Collier, his professor, joked, "That sounds like that's a dig at me!" The entire room burst with laughter.

Davis replied, "I view craft as a way of solving problems. Because I'll get to a wall, and something isn't working in a script. Let me go back, and 'oh, shoot!', because nobody has a goal in this scene. That's why this scene has no energy to it. Craft probably will give me a way to write myself out of it."

Pierre-Outlar shared her thoughts on the accessibility of storytelling today and the role of social media in getting one's content out there. "In this day and age, with it being so accessible, people almost look at you like, 'Why don't you have something out there?' It really says a lot to how dedicated you are."

The panelists shared their professional journeys, offering practical advice on entering the industry and navigating career paths. During a question and answer session, students engaged directly with the panelists, gaining further understanding of the entertainment industry's intricacies.

"Storytelling Strategies," hosted by Susan-Sojourna Collier at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, provided attendees with valuable insights and inspiration to pursue their creative aspirations. The event underscored the transformative power of narratives in shaping our world, leaving participants with newfound knowledge to fuel their artistic endeavors.