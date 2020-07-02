Susan Egan, Eden Espinosa & More Talk All Things Disney Parks on E-TICKET TO BROADWAY Podcast

Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks on the "E-Ticket to Broadway" podcast! Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth.

After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners.

Guests so far have included: Susan Egan, Andrew Barth Feldman, Eden Espinosa and Lesli Margherita. Upcoming guests will include Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle and more!

Click here to listen today!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You