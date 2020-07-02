Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts
Susan Egan, Eden Espinosa & More Talk All Things Disney Parks on E-TICKET TO BROADWAY Podcast
Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks on the "E-Ticket to Broadway" podcast! Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth.
After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners.
Guests so far have included: Susan Egan, Andrew Barth Feldman, Eden Espinosa and Lesli Margherita. Upcoming guests will include Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle and more!
Click here to listen today!
