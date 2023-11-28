Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Herberger Theater Center Join the Herberger Theater Center on Giving Tuesday. Your support is more important than ever to help us continue our mission of engaging the community through diverse arts experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation, and inspire connections with the arts. The arts can transport us to a different world, give us a new perspective on familiar issues, and help us empathize with others. Providing an inclusive experience is at the core of the Herberger Theater's mission: giving every person access to the arts. We don't want anyone to be excluded from the Herberger Theater community for financial or logistical reasons. That's why our programs are designed to make live performances available at no cost or low cost to the community. Connect the Community with the Arts —With your support, the Herberger Theater will continue celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of our community, providing meaningful experiences and programs while making the arts accessible to all. More Information

www.phoenixtheatre.com As a non-profit theatre, the commitment of donors like you has a tremendous impact on our ability to bring you the absolute highest caliber productions — from the artisans behind the scenes to the talent you see on stage. And off the stage, our community programming, like Partners that Heal and our Summer Camp, provide theatre in service to heal, train, and inspire. Together, let's Share the Joy! More Information

The Road Theatre Company Support us to open The Road for our communities! Subtitle systems, railings, a new stage… Donate for the overhaul of our theatre to make the Road and our program more inclusive and accessible. Help us to reach our Giving Tuesday goal in 2023 and to raise $10,000. More Information

RimoVision Group RimoVision Group is committed to providing a platform for emerging talents who have yet to experience the spotlight. We passionately believe in giving opportunities to aspiring artists, compensating them for their time and effort, and helping them shine on stage like never before. Diversity is at the heart of our organization. Our cast, crew, and board members come from diverse backgrounds, and we take immense pride in representing many underrepresented communities. By embracing this inclusive approach, we aim to create theatre that resonates with the richness of the world we live in. More Information

Towne Street Theatre Celebrating 30 years of providing theatre to Los Angeles, the Towne Street Theatre, LA's premiere African-American theatre company is the most diverse theatre company in LA! Fresh off the success of the 12th Annual Ten Minute Play Festival and our first film festival, we have a whole slate of great programming for 2024. Give $30 for Giving Tuesday and ensure this theatre makes it to another 30 years! More Information

CALIFORNIA - SAN DIEGO Cygnet Theatre The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center is an adaptive reuse and historic preservation project at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station that will become the future permanent home for Cygnet Theatre. With the public's support, historic Building 178 will be reimagined as a contemporary home for Cygnet Theatre and will foster live performance, elevate the arts in San Diego and engage the broadest possible community in an unparalleled cultural experience for generations to come. In 2022, NTC Foundation and Cygnet Theatre announced their unique partnership in the renovation of historic Naval Building 178 at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, which will become The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center. The project will restore historic elements of the building, as well as integrate two state-of-the-art theatres and support spaces, among other enhancements. The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center will become the first live performance venue at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station and Cygnet Theatre's permanent home, adding to the vibrant fabric of San Diego's arts and culture landscape. To-date, this landmark project has received funding from the State of California, National Park Service and generous lead donors such as Joan and Irwin Jacobs for whom the center is named. The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center will rely on philanthropic community support to fulfill the remainder of funds needed to complete this project. Public Donation Opportunities: Donations can be made via: building178.org Contacting Campaign Manager Mindy DeDominicis at 619-574-0059 x 178 Mailing a check to: Building 178 c/o Cygnet Theatre 4891 Pacific Highway Ste 115 San Diego, CA 92110 Naming Opportunities Donor Wall Inclusion (min. $25K donation) More Information

Oceanside Theatre Company An important part of OTC's mission is to perform community outreach, inspiring and sharing the arts with our youth. Filling the gap left by the elimination of the study of the arts in local schools is critically important. To help accomplish our mission, OTC runs a four-week Summer Youth Camp and provides an after-school Youth Academy in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside to interested students and at-risk youth in Oceanside. This year, we hosted over 60 local youth in our production of Beauty and the Beast - beyond our public performances, we were able to host nearly 400 students from 6 local elementary schools for student matinees, many of whom experienced live theatre for the first time with us. Finally, OTC employs dozens of artists every year - actors, musicians, directors, designers, educators and more. With your support, we can continue to offer them fair compensation for sharing their time and talents with us. When artists are given the opportunity to work in a paid, professional environment, it allows us to hire the best local creatives and share more art experiences with our community. So please consider making a donation to support OTC today. Your gift goes a long way in bringing more arts and culture experiences to our community. And today, your gift is doubled! There is no better time to contribute to your local theatre. We appreciate your support, and we look forward to seeing you at the theatre again soon! More Information

Theatre Rhinoceros This Giving Tuesday, Theatre Rhinoceros is looking down a sold-out closing weekend for ‘Group Therapy', a world premiere by Bay Area playwright Kheven LaGrone, hot off the heels of ‘Overlooked Latinas' by local queer theatre icon Tina D'Elia and a Halloween collaboration with Palace of Trash, and also: WE GOT OUR PLUMBING FIXED! With your Giving Tuesday donation, you can: help us hire more artists, and help us pay them more! – help us stay at our new home in the Castro! – help us increase the accessibility of our performances! – and help us scout for a larger performance location in the Castro that we might move into in a few years, because our audience continues to grow! More Information

PlayGround PlayGround is raising funds to directly support fair living wages for artists through the Monday Night PlayGround Membership. These memberships subsidize PlayGround's commitment to free admission, and includes live and extended on-demand online access to all of the MNP performances across our 4 locations, plus guaranteed seat reservation for in-person performances, and it's 100% tax-deductible. Help us raise $10,000 to directly support working artists this Giving Tuesday! More Information

Plethos Productions As Plethos is fundraising for another year of local and diverse theatre productions, we are hosting our Giving Tuesday fundraiser as “pay what you can," with all donors invited to give whatever is comfortable. Our goal this year is to raise $10,000 to support expansion in 2024 with the focus being the creation of more jobs, bringing on more staff, and expanding Plethos' offerings. We want to support amazing people and artists so their voices can be heard across the Bay, so join us as we sing our hearts out this Giving Tuesday! More Information

Marin Theatre Company We understand the incredible sense of responsibility owed to every artist and audience member who walks through our door and Marin Theatre Company is sustained by this drive to uplift and amplify our local artists, educators, and patrons. We are so honored to lead such an important cultural organization in Mill Valley, and we remain steadfast in our mission to bring high-caliber, innovative theatrical experiences that inspire conversation, learning, and ignite action for a more inclusive community. Now more than ever, we need our community to invest in us. The stories MTC tells on stage will continue to inspire not only the next generation of artists, but ensure the future and longevity of this cultural staple. Your generosity is crucial to keeping these programs alive and thriving. Please consider a gift today that provides year-round support for our ongoing new work development, education initiatives, and more. More Information

Young Actors' Theatre Camp Every year, CampYATC strives to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday to be able to send 20 Students to one of the Best Theatre Arts Camps in the world! We all know how important arts education is and YATC strives to give students a completely safe and supportive environment to develop and discover the artist within. YATC offers an all inclusive and non-competitive environment that will make all our campers feel, not just welcomed, but wanted! More Information

Marin Shakespeare Company Thank you for supporting Marin Shakespeare Company, which is "Playing for Good." Your support helps us provide a variety of award-winning Arts programming, Education classes for Youth, and Social Justice programs that provide theatre opportunities for people incarcerated and people who have survived prison. More Information

3Girls Theatre Company 3Girls Theatre develops, promotes, and presents new plays by San Francisco women+ playwrights. Our community, programming, and artist services provide playwrights with everything they need to develop and produce their scripts, nurturing women+ theatre artists ranging in age from 11-90+, and empowering BIPOC and LBTQI+ playwrights. We are kicking off our 2023-2024 Fundraising campaign with the goal to raise $40,000 to continue our mission to support and celebrate women+ playwrights! We even have an anonymous donor who will match up to $20,000! Potentially DOUBLING YOUR IMPACT on this small, but fierce organization! Donate now via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/114285d8 More Information

The Premiere Playhouse For Giving Tuesday this year we hope to increase our 120 Club Members to 50 by donating $120 one time a year OR signing up to give $10 a month for the year. As a 120 Club Member, your monthly contribution helps to provide complimentary tickets to area non-profits and the underprivileged population allowing us to share the magic of live community theatre in the Sioux Empire! More Information