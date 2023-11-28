Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

See how you can find local theaters to support for Giving Tuesday on the West Coast.
In the vibrant spirit of generosity that defines Giving Tuesday, BroadwayWorld is proud to shine a spotlight on the remarkable campaigns launched by theaters across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Check out campaigns from the West Coast below.
More from Giving Tuesday: East Coast, Central US, Canada, Australia
Join us as we celebrate the diverse and dynamic ways these theaters are making a difference in their local communities, and discover how you can play a part in this global day of giving.
Arizona - Phoenix | California - Los Angeles | California - Sacramento | California - San Diego | California - San Francisco | California - Santa Barbara | California - Thousand Oaks | Idaho - Boise | Nevada - Las Vegas | Oregon - Portland | South Dakota - Sioux Falls | Washington - Seattle | West Virginia - West Virginia
ARIZONA - PHOENIX
Scottsdale ArtsGivingTuesday is a global celebration of generosity—a time to give, collaborate, and embrace the spirit of giving. This GivingTuesday, join Scottsdale Arts in making a difference as we aim to reach our $5,000 goal to create a significant impact on our educational programs, help to engage visual and performing artists, and expand Scottsdale's cultural offerings. With your help, we can continue to shape a more vibrant and playful Scottsdale. I hope you'll join us on GivingTuesday! More Information
Herberger Theater CenterJoin the Herberger Theater Center on Giving Tuesday. Your support is more important than ever to help us continue our mission of engaging the community through diverse arts experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation, and inspire connections with the arts. The arts can transport us to a different world, give us a new perspective on familiar issues, and help us empathize with others. Providing an inclusive experience is at the core of the Herberger Theater's mission: giving every person access to the arts. We don't want anyone to be excluded from the Herberger Theater community for financial or logistical reasons. That's why our programs are designed to make live performances available at no cost or low cost to the community. Connect the Community with the Arts —With your support, the Herberger Theater will continue celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of our community, providing meaningful experiences and programs while making the arts accessible to all. More Information
www.phoenixtheatre.comAs a non-profit theatre, the commitment of donors like you has a tremendous impact on our ability to bring you the absolute highest caliber productions — from the artisans behind the scenes to the talent you see on stage. And off the stage, our community programming, like Partners that Heal and our Summer Camp, provide theatre in service to heal, train, and inspire. Together, let's Share the Joy! More Information
CALIFORNIA - LOS ANGELES
FOCUSFISH, INCFOCUSfish is proud to be in its 20th year of offering quality performing arts education to schools and communities in need in the Greater Los Angeles area. With such notable appearances with The FOCUSfish Flying Circus at The John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, and continued community theatre productions in Topanga, FOCUSfish is making sure that local children of all ages are moving swimmingly through their school days, and after-school curricula. More Information
The Road Theatre CompanySupport us to open The Road for our communities! Subtitle systems, railings, a new stage… Donate for the overhaul of our theatre to make the Road and our program more inclusive and accessible. Help us to reach our Giving Tuesday goal in 2023 and to raise $10,000. More Information
RimoVision GroupRimoVision Group is committed to providing a platform for emerging talents who have yet to experience the spotlight. We passionately believe in giving opportunities to aspiring artists, compensating them for their time and effort, and helping them shine on stage like never before. Diversity is at the heart of our organization. Our cast, crew, and board members come from diverse backgrounds, and we take immense pride in representing many underrepresented communities. By embracing this inclusive approach, we aim to create theatre that resonates with the richness of the world we live in. More Information
Towne Street TheatreCelebrating 30 years of providing theatre to Los Angeles, the Towne Street Theatre, LA's premiere African-American theatre company is the most diverse theatre company in LA! Fresh off the success of the 12th Annual Ten Minute Play Festival and our first film festival, we have a whole slate of great programming for 2024. Give $30 for Giving Tuesday and ensure this theatre makes it to another 30 years! More Information
CALIFORNIA - SACRAMENTO
Capital StageDonate to Capital Stage on Giving Tuesday to support your home for cutting-edge professional theatre in Sacramento. Visit capstage.org/play-a-part/donate More Information
CALIFORNIA - SAN DIEGO
Cygnet TheatreThe Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center is an adaptive reuse and historic preservation project at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station that will become the future permanent home for Cygnet Theatre. With the public's support, historic Building 178 will be reimagined as a contemporary home for Cygnet Theatre and will foster live performance, elevate the arts in San Diego and engage the broadest possible community in an unparalleled cultural experience for generations to come. In 2022, NTC Foundation and Cygnet Theatre announced their unique partnership in the renovation of historic Naval Building 178 at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, which will become The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center. The project will restore historic elements of the building, as well as integrate two state-of-the-art theatres and support spaces, among other enhancements. The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center will become the first live performance venue at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station and Cygnet Theatre's permanent home, adding to the vibrant fabric of San Diego's arts and culture landscape. To-date, this landmark project has received funding from the State of California, National Park Service and generous lead donors such as Joan and Irwin Jacobs for whom the center is named. The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center will rely on philanthropic community support to fulfill the remainder of funds needed to complete this project. Public Donation Opportunities: Donations can be made via: building178.org Contacting Campaign Manager Mindy DeDominicis at 619-574-0059 x 178 Mailing a check to: Building 178 c/o Cygnet Theatre 4891 Pacific Highway Ste 115 San Diego, CA 92110 Naming Opportunities Donor Wall Inclusion (min. $25K donation) More Information
Oceanside Theatre CompanyAn important part of OTC's mission is to perform community outreach, inspiring and sharing the arts with our youth. Filling the gap left by the elimination of the study of the arts in local schools is critically important. To help accomplish our mission, OTC runs a four-week Summer Youth Camp and provides an after-school Youth Academy in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside to interested students and at-risk youth in Oceanside. This year, we hosted over 60 local youth in our production of Beauty and the Beast - beyond our public performances, we were able to host nearly 400 students from 6 local elementary schools for student matinees, many of whom experienced live theatre for the first time with us. Finally, OTC employs dozens of artists every year - actors, musicians, directors, designers, educators and more. With your support, we can continue to offer them fair compensation for sharing their time and talents with us. When artists are given the opportunity to work in a paid, professional environment, it allows us to hire the best local creatives and share more art experiences with our community. So please consider making a donation to support OTC today. Your gift goes a long way in bringing more arts and culture experiences to our community. And today, your gift is doubled! There is no better time to contribute to your local theatre. We appreciate your support, and we look forward to seeing you at the theatre again soon! More Information
CALIFORNIA - SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco SymphonyCelebrate this Giving Tuesday by helping the San Francisco Symphony reach our Year-End Matching Gift campaign goal of $100,000 by December 31. The Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation for the Arts will match your gift—increasing your support of our performances, free music education programs, and community outreach initiatives to share the magic of music with everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area. More Information
Theatre RhinocerosThis Giving Tuesday, Theatre Rhinoceros is looking down a sold-out closing weekend for ‘Group Therapy', a world premiere by Bay Area playwright Kheven LaGrone, hot off the heels of ‘Overlooked Latinas' by local queer theatre icon Tina D'Elia and a Halloween collaboration with Palace of Trash, and also: WE GOT OUR PLUMBING FIXED! With your Giving Tuesday donation, you can: help us hire more artists, and help us pay them more! – help us stay at our new home in the Castro! – help us increase the accessibility of our performances! – and help us scout for a larger performance location in the Castro that we might move into in a few years, because our audience continues to grow! More Information
PlayGroundPlayGround is raising funds to directly support fair living wages for artists through the Monday Night PlayGround Membership. These memberships subsidize PlayGround's commitment to free admission, and includes live and extended on-demand online access to all of the MNP performances across our 4 locations, plus guaranteed seat reservation for in-person performances, and it's 100% tax-deductible. Help us raise $10,000 to directly support working artists this Giving Tuesday! More Information
Plethos ProductionsAs Plethos is fundraising for another year of local and diverse theatre productions, we are hosting our Giving Tuesday fundraiser as “pay what you can," with all donors invited to give whatever is comfortable. Our goal this year is to raise $10,000 to support expansion in 2024 with the focus being the creation of more jobs, bringing on more staff, and expanding Plethos' offerings. We want to support amazing people and artists so their voices can be heard across the Bay, so join us as we sing our hearts out this Giving Tuesday! More Information
Marin Theatre CompanyWe understand the incredible sense of responsibility owed to every artist and audience member who walks through our door and Marin Theatre Company is sustained by this drive to uplift and amplify our local artists, educators, and patrons. We are so honored to lead such an important cultural organization in Mill Valley, and we remain steadfast in our mission to bring high-caliber, innovative theatrical experiences that inspire conversation, learning, and ignite action for a more inclusive community. Now more than ever, we need our community to invest in us. The stories MTC tells on stage will continue to inspire not only the next generation of artists, but ensure the future and longevity of this cultural staple. Your generosity is crucial to keeping these programs alive and thriving. Please consider a gift today that provides year-round support for our ongoing new work development, education initiatives, and more. More Information
Young Actors' Theatre CampEvery year, CampYATC strives to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday to be able to send 20 Students to one of the Best Theatre Arts Camps in the world! We all know how important arts education is and YATC strives to give students a completely safe and supportive environment to develop and discover the artist within. YATC offers an all inclusive and non-competitive environment that will make all our campers feel, not just welcomed, but wanted! More Information
Marin Shakespeare CompanyThank you for supporting Marin Shakespeare Company, which is "Playing for Good." Your support helps us provide a variety of award-winning Arts programming, Education classes for Youth, and Social Justice programs that provide theatre opportunities for people incarcerated and people who have survived prison. More Information
3Girls Theatre Company3Girls Theatre develops, promotes, and presents new plays by San Francisco women+ playwrights. Our community, programming, and artist services provide playwrights with everything they need to develop and produce their scripts, nurturing women+ theatre artists ranging in age from 11-90+, and empowering BIPOC and LBTQI+ playwrights. We are kicking off our 2023-2024 Fundraising campaign with the goal to raise $40,000 to continue our mission to support and celebrate women+ playwrights! We even have an anonymous donor who will match up to $20,000! Potentially DOUBLING YOUR IMPACT on this small, but fierce organization! Donate now via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/114285d8 More Information
CALIFORNIA - SANTA BARBARA
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa BarbaraEnsemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) is Santa Barbara's sole professional Equity theater company. Producing five plays per season, it has been home to several World, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history. Ensemble depends on gifts from the community all year long to help subsidize ticket prices, fund education outreach programs and support artistic freedom. Your tax-deductible donation makes a tremendous impact on the theater. Ticket Sales only account for only 40% of what it takes to create our productions. Your contributions are key to ensuring live theater will live on in Santa Barbara. More Information
CALIFORNIA - THOUSAND OAKS
Kingsmen Shakespeare CompanyThis Giving Tuesday, we invite you to support the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company, a non-profit, professional theatre company dedicated to bringing the magic of Shakespeare to our community. Why donate? Kingsmen Shakespeare relies heavily on the generosity of donors to continue providing professionally produced Shakespeare productions during their annual summer Festival. Your support also helps further their outreach to students in local school districts through the spring Shakespeare Educational Tour. These programs enrich our community, providing cultural experiences and educational opportunities for all. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. Visit https://www.kingsmenshakespeare.org/festival/donate.html to make your donation today. More Information
IDAHO - BOISE
Boise Contemporary TheaterBCT's Theater Lab is a great opportunity for students to learn all the ins and outs of writing, producing and performing in their own, original play. However, the $475/student tuition can be prohibitive for some students. That's why we're focusing this year's #givingtuesday fundraiser to provide scholarships to students who would otherwise not be able to afford Theater Lab. Your donation will help us provide scholarships to students who are passionate about sharing their stories through theater. With your help, we can make the Theater Lab accessible to all students, regardless of their financial situation. Please donate today and help us make a difference in the lives of students who want to pursue their dreams in theater and share their voice with the world! Thank you for your support! “When I started Theater Lab, I was barely able to talk to my classmates, let alone on stage in front of hundreds of people. Theater Lab forced me to speak my mind, and have confidence in my actions. This program has changed my life and made me into the person I am today.” ~Theater Lab Student “I used to think Theater Lab was about writing, performing, and having fun in the process. No, that's what you do, part of what you do, but not what Theater Lab is about. Theater Lab is about growing as a person. Learning to think in new ways, experience new things, be with new people.” ~Theater Lab Student More Information
NEVADA - LAS VEGAS
The Smith Center for the Performing ArtsGiving Tuesday is a day that provides each of us with an opportunity to remember our favorite charities with a special contribution. As you embark on your holiday giving, we ask you to consider supporting our non-profit, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Your generous contribution will play a vital role in our ability to continue enriching Southern Nevada with the finest in arts and culture. With ticket prices covering only 70 cents of every dollar needed, the support of our valued Members is absolutely essential to all that we aspire to achieve. We invite you to make Giving Tuesday a truly meaningful day by supporting The Smith Center More Information
OREGON - PORTLAND
Portland OperaYour kind acts transform our kind of acts. Portland Opera is powered by the generosity of this community, and is made stronger by the partnerships and connections that we create together. More Information
SOUTH DAKOTA - SIOUX FALLS
Washington PavilionThe Washington Pavilion is proud to participate in Giving Tuesday and South Dakota Gives to raise funds for youth programming. Our youth programs are made possible through the generosity of our community, and by supporting the Washington Pavilion on Giving Tuesday, you are cultivating a lifelong love for the arts and science. Donate the week of November 26 to maximize your impact! Thanks to the generosity of Bob and Lori Sutton, our youth programming will receive an additional $25 for every new donor that week, up to 100 donors. More Information
The Premiere PlayhouseFor Giving Tuesday this year we hope to increase our 120 Club Members to 50 by donating $120 one time a year OR signing up to give $10 a month for the year. As a 120 Club Member, your monthly contribution helps to provide complimentary tickets to area non-profits and the underprivileged population allowing us to share the magic of live community theatre in the Sioux Empire! More Information
WASHINGTON - SEATTLE
Harlequin ProductionsHarlequin Productions produces theatrical works that evoke emotion and thought; while building and empowering its community. We seek to invigorate, educate, and empower our community and all people, to feel more, think more, play more, and judge less through the mirror of real live theatre. Through the continued support of donors like you we are able ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the transformative power of live theatre. More Information
Seattle Rep
Seattle RepThis November, we invite you to support Seattle Rep as we celebrate our 60th birthday. Over the past six decades, Seattle Rep has brough powerful, life-changing theater to our city and region. From the amazing productions on stage to inspiring community programs and partnerships, none of our work would be possible without the support of theatergoers like you! One Giving Tuesday, your gift to Seattle Rep will enrich our entire community through extraordinary live theater. Celebrate our next 60 years with a donation of any size today! More Information
WEST VIRGINIA - WEST VIRGINIA
Mountain Movers Theatre CompanyIn this season of giving, please consider giving a gift that benefits our whole community and supports the arts! Your generosity could send a kid to one of our professionally-staffed kidcamps, or help fund tickets for school audiences, or provide maintenance on critical equipment! Click on our Giving Tuesday "donate now" button and follow the link to a place where you can help make theatre more available and accessible to everyone in our region! More Information
