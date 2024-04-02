Sundog Theatre Announces Plays and Creatives for SCENES FROM THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sundog Theatre announces its six plays and creative team for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2024, to be presented April 6-14 at New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre.

Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry is Sundog Theatre's 22nd annual presentation of six new and original one-act plays about everyone's favorite boats, the Staten Island ferries. Sundog Theatre received over 50 submissions of unique and never-produced plays. This year, playwrights were asked to adhere to the theme "things are not what they seem" while still maintaining a comedic or dramatic effect.

The directors for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2024 are Barbara Brandt, James Barone, Larry Marshall, Austin Nakamura, Craig Stoebling, and Ken Tirado. Producer is Susan Fenley, Victoria Colella is co-producer, Stephen Fehr is set/stage designer, and Margaret Grace is production stage manager.

Sundog Theatre's Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2024 winning plays are:

All the World by Michael J. Veasey, directed by Craig Stoebling and featuring Tim Farley, Matthew Gilleece, and Heloise Wilson. Michael is an actor, writer, and comedian who has been involved in theater since high school. As an actor, he has performed with several local theater companies, including Sea View Playwrights, Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre, and Sundog. His plays have been staged by Sundog, The Peoples Improv, and Manhattan Repertory Theatres. He is currently a member of Cherub Improv, a group that performs music and comedy for patients in hospitals, veterans' homes, and extended care facilities in the tri-state area. Michael also performs stand-up comedy and is a producer at Community Media of Staten Island, doing various programs that include his periodic talk show "Mike's Alternate Reality Show", which can be seen on YouTube.

Cold Hot Coffee by Margaret McAleese, directed by Barbara Brandt Kinter and featuring Peter Gilleece and Miranda Coplin. Margaret was born in Brooklyn, raised in Staten Island, moved to Manhattan, and now resides in New Hampshire where her full-length and one-act plays have been produced. She was the 2007 winner of the "My Brooklyn" writing festival sponsored by the Brooklyn Public Library. Margaret has been a participating writer in two 48-hour film projects, as well as a 24-hour novel project.

Lost Connection by Louis Affortunato, directed by Larry Marshall and featuring Shea Ryan and Bridgette Leigh. Louis is a writer and filmmaker from Staten Island, New York. He has written and directed several short films and one feature film. He also co-wrote the satirical feature play, The Teacher's Lounge, recently produced through Ghostlight Plays for their inaugural Ghostwriter's Playwrights Festival. When he isn't writing he enjoys music and photography.

SUNRISE~sunset = Goodbye by Theo Gallagher, directed by Ken Tirado and featuring Kleo Mitrokostas and Seth Garrett. Theo spent thirty years teaching high school chemistry/physics and retired in 1999. He is spending the new century pursuing a quest to become a Renaissance Man. Footsteps on that Road include De Ja Columbus, produced by Thespian Productions in New York City, The Losers and Silly Numbers, produced by Sundog Theatre in Staten Island and Spirit Equity, produced by Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

They Look Just Like Everybody Else by Courtney Emerson, directed by James Barone and featuring Andris Pinkhasik, Amie Margoles, and Brittany Eberight. Courtney is a visual artist, born and raised in Staten Island. Her love of the arts has manifested itself in many ways, inspiring her to dive into any and all aspects of stage arts, such as acting, prop and costume design, and directing, as well as joining the Dramatists Guild as a playwright this past year.

Would You Believe Me? by Matt Gilleece, directed by Austin Nakamura and featuring Annia Brito and David Leon. Matt is a prize-winning screenwriter, playwright, lyricist, actor, and musician. His plays have been workshopped and performed at venues from New York City to Los Angeles to London, most recently at Ghostlight Players' "Ghost Writers Playwright Festival". His plays were featured in Scenes... 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and A-Bridged History of Staten Island, a musical he wrote with his son Peter, was produced by Sundog Theatre in June 2023.

Tickets

Performances of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2024 are April 6, 7, 13, and 14, at New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre, 2205 Richmond Road Staten Island, New York 10306. Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $20 for students and seniors and $25 general admission. To purchase, visit www.sundogtheatre.org or pay cash at the door.

ABOUT SUNDOG THEATRE

Formed in 2002, Sundog Theatre has been presenting original and contemporary theatre for 22 years. The arts company is unique on Staten Island in that it has multiple components: in-school arts programming rooted in theatre, visual arts, dance, music, and literacy to students in kindergarten through high school in over 50 New York City schools and community organizations' acting classes year-round for children ages 9 to 17; and yearly educational touring productions to the NY tristate area.