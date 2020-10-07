Suarez Paz TANGO and the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Present: Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100

The event will take place Saturday, October 10th.

The Four Freedoms Park Conservancy hosts a special preview of Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 Festival whose mission it is to celebrate liberty and honor the invaluable contribution of immigrants to society, including our namesake's, Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine born and New York raised composer who mentored Leonardo Suarez Paz.

The program will feature the double Latin GRAMMY-Award nominated Cuartetango string quartet and bandoneon. They will celebrate the freedom of expression and perform in honor of Piazzolla's violinist Fernando Suarez Paz, who passed away on September 12th, 2020 and whose fearless authenticity helped shape the sound of Nuevo Tango.

In a time when the world suffers from injustice and inequity, there couldn't have been a better way to reaffirm the belief in liberty than celebrating it at the Four Freedoms Park with a Nuevo Tango concert, a genre born out of the search for freedom and collaboration. The park is tribute to the life and vision of Franklin D. Roosevelt, a son of New York and a beloved president who, with great courage in troubled times, expanded and preserved the democratic way of life. Conceived in the 1970's and opened in 2012, the park's design was the last major work of Louis Kahn, an immigrant to the US and one of the most celebrated architects of the twentieth century. Sculptor Jo Davidson, who was amazed by Roosevelt's "unshakable faith in man" graces the forecourt of the park and reminds us that "in Roosevelt's tremendous relief program, the artist too was included."

VOTE - A SPECIAL CALL TO ACTION

The concert will include a special call to action, reminding their audience members to REGISTER and VOTE in the November election. Voter information links will be provided on their Website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Please consider making a Tax Deductible donation to support the artists at https://www.nyfa.org/fiscal-sponsorship/project-directory/view-project/?id=LP1642

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: www.piazzolla100.com

Four Freedoms Park: http://fdr4freedoms.org https://www.fdrfourfreedomspark.org/19th-amendment

DETAILS:

DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2020

TIME: 3 PM

ONLINE STREAM: FROM THE FOUR FREEDOMS PARK via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/14Naranja

DONATIONS: Your Tax deductible contributions can help support the artists - https://www.nyfa.org/fiscal-sponsorship/project-directory/view-project/?id=LP1642

MORE ABOUT Leonardo Suarez Paz

Leonardo Suarez Paz is a composer, arranger, vocalist, choreographer, director and an artist who "possesses a unique spirit and is a virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin" (Wynton Marsalis). Mentored Piazzolla and Ferrer, who revolutionized an entire genre, Leonardo brings forth a new vision of Argentina's rich culture and is "surely now the torchbearer of Argentine Tango and the legacy of its greatest composer, Astor Piazzolla." (All About Jazz). Leonardo was a member of the Orquesta Estable del Teatro Colón Opera House in Buenos Aires. His classical credits include Placido Domingo, Alfredo Kraus, Aaron Rosand, soloist for Julio Boca's Ballet Argentino, concertmaster and soloist for Savion Glover's Classical Savion with whom he also has a collaborative project Tap 'N Tango. Leonardo was featured as a violin soloist and dancer in The Mariano Mores Show, Tangox2 and Perfumes de Tango and was a soloist with Horacio Salgan, Osvaldo Berlingieri, Atilio Stampone, Forever Tango and Tango Argentino on Broadway. In Jazz, he has worked with Patience Higgins, Stanley Jordan, Cody Moffett, Steve Kuhn and Jim Hall and has arranged for JALC orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.

