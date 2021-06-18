Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - Chasing Your Dreams, Audition Tips, & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: The Artist as Affected by Quarantine: An Analysis of Bo Burnham's 'Inside'

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: Burnham expressed his desire to re-enter standup in January of 2020... When isolation was required in March of 2020, Bo decided to use the guest house of his property to create and record a special, an effort which he believed would take a few months at most. He spent over a year writing, editing, and directing the special.

Read the full blog here

Student Blog: Artist Feature - Ian Dorian

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: As a young child, he became fascinated with dramatic storytelling through images of stained glass windows and sculptures while passing by churches as a boy walking with his mother. He was and still is inspired by their common extraordinary elements: 'rising up' or 'suffering'.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: In the Heights and Cats: Why the Team Behind Movie Musicals is so Important

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: Seeing both of these movies and comparing their teams has shown that Hollywood needs to let Broadway people work on movie musicals. There is an understanding that Broadway people have of musicals that Hollywood people don't.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: "Something to Believe In" - Mindfulness with Dan DeLuca

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: "To me, mindset is everything. It is what drives us every day. It's so easy to feel victimized by the mindset we grew up with or took from our environment," DeLuca tells me in our recent interview, "but once we take the reins back and gain control of our minds, everything changes."

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Just a Dream

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: If there is anything this past year has taught me, it's that we can't wait around until circumstances are perfect to pursue our dreams otherwise we would be waiting around forever. Time is a precious gift and we can in no way afford to waste it. We have to learn to dance through the storms rather than waiting for them to pass.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: How to Prepare for In-Person Auditions Again

Student Blogger: Meguire Hennes

Excerpt: Broadway is reopening! Which means open calls and auditions will start to become a regular part of our lives again. Here are some tips to get ready for the upcoming in-person audition season. [...] As you're reading this article, when was the last time you opened up your audition binder? Is it collecting dust? If it is, don't feel discouraged. You are not alone. The first step to reviewing your audition book after a year without in-person auditions is to go through each song and decide if it still fits your vocal part after a year, determine if your personality still shines through and figure out if it's appropriate for you based on your age range to continue singing that song in auditions.