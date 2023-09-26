Student Blog: Why Live Theatre Inspires Me So Much

Recently, I saw Hamilton on Broadway for the first time.

This is the first Broadway musical I ever fell in love with back in middle school. I had been in musicals before, but I had never really listened to them in my free time, let alone learned all the words.

But, as many of us did back when this show opened, I quickly became absolutely and ridiculously obsessed.

Nearly a decade later, I’m sitting in the fourth row, experiencing what it’s like live. (Thank you, Mom!) I’ve seen the pro-shot many times, I know the soundtrack by heart, but sitting in the seats of the Richard Rodgers I was overwhelmed with emotion.

I could feel the music rushing through me, I was close enough to even smell the burning paper after Eliza sang “Burn”. I could see the dancers in the wings, preparing for the next song, and I loved watching the conductor occasionally queue the actors onstage with a raise of their hand. I experienced the show in a way you only can by being in the same room as the company.

In fact, I’ve been lucky enough to see a lot of live theater since moving to NYC. Everything from my favorite Broadway musicals, to small blackbox dramatic plays. And every single one of them has inspired me in a different way.

Experiencing theater as an actor, though, is an even more unique experience. I find it difficult to turn my “actor brain” off. I look at the actor’s choices, how I might have said certain lines, what their physicality can tell me about their character.

In some ways, this is frustrating. I wish I could turn that part of me off and just absorb it, in a way that any other audience member would. But on the other hand, I think this is such a beautiful thing.

We, as artists, have the opportunity to learn surrounding us every day. One of the best ways to learn: by watching others. Whether it's by going to see a movie, or seeing a live performance, we get to not only observe other people create, but become a part of it. Feel the impact of their performance, see how it impacts those around us. And then, we can dissect what it was about their performance that made it so special, and apply it to our own work.

I love seeing other people’s reactions to the shows I’m watching, and how it impacts each individual differently. I’ve gotten to join multiple friends and family members of mine at their first ever Broadway show, and seeing their excitement and awe is indescribable. As cheesy as it is, there’s nothing else that brings out as much emotion and passion from people as entertainment does. And I think that’s pretty magical.

I always pay attention. To the gasps in the audience, the laughter, the applause. Being a part of an audience is truly electrifying. We’re in a room with strangers, all going on the same journey, feeling the same emotions at the same time. What else allows us to do that??

Despite my love for performance, I often find myself falling into the mindset that I’m making a mistake choosing acting as my career path. That it’s not worth all of the work, the blood sweat and tears. But whenever I experience live theatre, I’m reminded why this is what I’m doing. I want to be a part of something that makes others feel the way I do sitting in that audience. I want to be a part of a show that seeing live means as much to someone as seeing Hamilton live did for me. I want to portray a story that allows people to feel represented and seen. I want to help create an escape from reality for all who need it. And that’s what being an actor is about to me.

It’s exhausting. It’s tiring. And it’s hard. But we have to remind ourselves that it’s so worth it.

I’ve been going through a lot in my life recently, so it’s become more and more difficult to see the positive side of things. But my goal for this next school year is to appreciate the beauty of what I do as much as humanly possible, and fall in love with performing all over again. And experiencing shows is what’s helping me do that.

I understand that constantly seeing Broadway performances is expensive, and I’m extremely lucky to get to experience that feeling as often as I do. But any sort of live performance has that same magic. Community Theatre, the movies, concerts, street performers… anyone spending their time and talent to create something and share it with others. Absorb that wherever and whenever you can.

Take care of yourselves,

K

(Instagram: katiesgleason ; TikTok: starksnova)