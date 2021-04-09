Student Blog: When the Curtain Rises

It's crazy to think that it's been over a year since Broadway was shut down. I remember when they first announced it in March - I was studying abroad in France and I had just encouraged my friend to wait for a few hours in line for rush tickets for a show. Unfortunately for her, all of the performances ended up being canceled that night. But now that it is looking hopeful that Broadway will be open by the end of 2021, I am excited to see what shows will be open for the new season. Luckily, I will be in New York City as my classes will finally be in person. For today's article, I decided to share the shows that I am most excited to see. Let me know in the comments what shows you are looking forward to seeing once Broadway is open again!

Come From Away

Even though I already saw it once in New York City and another time on the West End, I am very much looking forward to seeing Come From Away. Ever since it first premiered at the Ford's Theater in Washington DC, I have been obsessed with the show and its message. The powerful tale of hope and community is something that resonates even more with me after the craziness of last year and the pandemic as a whole. I have no doubt that by the first opening drum beats of "Welcome to The Rock" I will be in tears of joy. I can't wait to see how much the trees have grown on stage!

Six

Like Come From Away, I've already seen Six on the West End, but I am interested in seeing how the American performance is different than the British one. I have seen some "slime tutorials" on YouTube of a Broadway performance but I am still very much looking forward to seeing it live. When I saw the show on the West End, it was such a fun experience! It felt more like going to a concert than seeing a Broadway show as everyone was dancing in their seats and there was plenty of audience interaction. I will probably have to wait a while for a ticket as it will be one of the most popular shows once Broadway reopens. If I had to choose a particular performance I can't wait for, I am most looking forward to hearing "All You Wanna Do" as it is my favorite song from the show and from what I have seen the actress has knocked it out of the park.

Moulin Rouge!

When I was making this list, I didn't originally think that Moulin Rouge! was going to be on it. The cast recording isn't my favorite and there are other shows that I would rather rewatch. I only decided to add it after thinking about how much of an incredible experience it will be once Broadway reopens. Even though the Tony Awards have not happened yet, I hope that by the time I see the show, I will be able to see a sign outside on the marquee that says "Tony Award Winner Aaron Tveit." I have a feeling that the performance will be similar to what I experienced at Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 with its tables on stage and other interactive bits. Hopefully, if I can save up a bit more money, I will be able to purchase one of the seats up in the front and be able to experience everything close up!

Drunk Shakespeare

Drunk Shakespeare is something that I have wanted to see for many years. Unfortunately, whenever I have had the chance to go to New York in the past few years, I have still been under the legal drinking age and was therefore not able to attend a performance. Fortunately for me, now that I am 21 and will soon be living in the city, I hope to attend at least one of the Drunk Shakespeare performances. Listening to Shakespeare is one of my favorite ways to experience theatre (Shakespeare in the Park has been a highlight) and I'm curious to see how that will change when it is a drunk performance!

Diana

And of course, I had to add this one to my list! I have been looking forward to the Diana musical ever since it was first announced. I first heard about it when I was scrolling through my social media and noticed that there would be a production about the life of Princess Diana and it would be directed and choreographed by the same people who did Come From Away. As you might have already guessed, I would trust the cast and crew of the show with my life, so I know that they will tell the story of Diana properly. Even though I will be able to see Diana on Netflix before seeing it in person, I will definitely be going to see it as soon as Broadway reopens because even if a show with professionally filmed, it can never compare to the true theater experience (As proven by Hamilton on Disney+). hopefully, if everything works out, it will be the first show I see in New York as a resident!

And there you have it! My list of shows that I'm looking forward to seeing once Broadway reopens, hopefully by the end of 2021. My only worry is that ticket prices will be insane because people will be desperate to go back to see stuff on the Broadway stage. For that reason, I have yet to purchase any tickets, but I look forward to waiting in line for rush tickets (hopefully at a cheaper price). That's it for now! I can't wait to share some more theatre stuff with you all later this month!