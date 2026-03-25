Student Blog: Versatility in the Stage and Screen

Being a student at Penn State has opened doors for many opportunities, which I am so grateful for. First coming here, I was excited to see all that the Theatre Program had to offer and take advantage of it. Last year, as a freshman, a student asked me to be in their film for class. Since I have mainly acted on stage, this was an exciting chance to be on set for the first time. This opened my eyes to a new side of performing. Immediately captured by the world of film, I knew I wanted to become more involved in the realm.

Over the summer, I had another chance to be at a shoot when I was an extra in the Hamilton music video. Being a huge fan, this was already amazing to be a part of firsthand, but what stuck with me greatly was the operations behind it all. Seeing how the director interacted with the cast and the magic of seeing something so large-scale go from a vision to reality was thrilling, further inspiring this new passion.

Due to this, throughout the year, I have immersed myself in beginning to take film classes at Penn State and am now double majoring in Theatre and Film Production. Seeing how intertwined the world of theatre and film is has brought me a new perspective and appreciation, which I am grateful for. In the arts, collaboration is key, and this is a prime example. Having a variety of skills and a range of experience is important in this industry, and I am eager to continue growing in the field as a college student and beyond.