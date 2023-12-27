Student Blog: From Burnout to Back at It

How to bounce back from college burnout!

By: Dec. 27, 2023

After my sophomore year in college I was experiencing the most amount of burnout I had ever experienced. I was participating in multiple activities, so it became overwhelming to keep up. My schedule started at 8am and ended at 10pm. I wouldn’t take back any of my extracurriculars; I had to learn how to stay on track. By expanding life skills l gave myself the tools to combat burnout.

Often I would get burnt out by going between activities with limited time. I had to make sure that I made time for rest, food, and homework. It becomes about doing the little things well. I would substitute scrolling on my phone during rehearsal for doing homework. My workload would decrease and I felt more accomplished. Time is a precious resource and I want to use it wisely.

In keeping with wise decisions about time I found a way to organize my calendar. I sit down with my calendar when I know dates in advance and write all of them out. When fall semester began I put dates on my calendar all the way out to May. Whenever I need to know about scheduling I can refer to my calendar quickly and let people know my availability. It really helps me to not overcommit myself. Instead I can focus on a handful of activities I really enjoy while also being a student. 

In addition to being a student I am also a growing adult! I have to make sure I take care of my health since illness can setback a busy semester. I use my affectionately named water bottle I call “The Jug” to make sure I hydrate. Three meals a day is imperative when you have dance classes during the day. Sometimes a piece of fruit, protein bar, or crackers in your backpack become lifesavers in a pinch. Listen to your body and keep up with what it tells you. Sometimes when your body is asking for sleep, you should listen.

There is nothing wrong with making time in order to take a break. The best way I prevent and recover from burnout is sleep. Sleep in on a Saturday if it’s been a difficult week and you simply need rest. Sometimes watching an hour of TV will not setback your career ambitions. Allow yourself opportunities to take a breath and be human! Take a rest, reset, and face the world again. 



Recommended For You