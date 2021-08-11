Student Blog: Back to Broadway

On August 7th, I had the opportunity to see Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, the only play currently open on Broadway. (I saw Springsteen on Broadway in July but I don't think that really counts as a "Broadway" show). I was lucky enough to win the ticket lottery so my second-row seat was only $30 with no fees to be found.

Pass Over was an absolute rollercoaster of a play. I went from laughing to crying, crying to sitting in shock, and sitting in shock to trembling in fear throughout the 85 minutes. The play is described as having the two main characters, Moses and Kitch, "talk smack, pass the time, and hope that maybe today will be different," but no small summary can describe what you will be seeing on that stage. While the play appears to take place in New York City, it also takes place on a plantation and in the land of Ancient Egypt, with all of the time periods colliding in one setting.

Jon Michael Hill stuns as Moses, a young man struggling with the difficulty of trying to find his way off of the block he lives on. He dreams of the moment he will "pass over," a statement that takes on many meanings throughout the play. His monologues are full of a mix of power and hopelessness, a heartbreaking combination. If Hill is the force of the play then Namir Smallwood is the heart, the one who gives you hope. Namir Smallwood gives an incredible performance as Kitch, a man who lives on the same block as Moses who is more hesitant to "pass over," fearing what will happen if they attempt to leave the block. Along with the two main characters, Gabriel Ebert gives both a hilarious performance as Mister, a white man who gets lost and finds his way onto the block, and a terrifying performance as Ossifer, a police officer patrolling the streets.

As a white audience member, I had to acknowledge that this play was not made for me. I could never truly understand the pain that Moses and Kitch go through, the hope they feel when thinking of "the promised land." I could relate to the feelings expressed in Pass Over, especially with my religious experience at a Catholic high school, but trying to act like I fully comprehend the play would be inappropriate. But in that confusion, I was able to reflect on the way the play made me feel, taking the joy and sorrow and using it to help find meaning in my own life. All of us hope to "pass over" in some way.

Pass Over is currently playing at the August Wilson Theater and will only be playing for 9 weeks total, ending its run on October 10th. The play is 85 minutes long without intermission. Proof of vaccination is required as well as wearing a mask at all times (except when actively eating/drinking). The age recommendation is ages 15 and up as Pass Over uses "frequent and extreme profanity" and has some nudity and violence.