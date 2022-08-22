Student Blog: Another Summer Has Come and Gone

As I sit here during the first day of my junior year of college, I can't help but reflect on the last three-and-a-half months.

Most of it was spent idly at home, admittedly. I finished my watching of one show only to jump onto another, and now another.

I took a few pictures, like the one you see here, on a very interesting week-long vacation to Arizona and Utah, but that's not news to anyone here, although it was the most exciting thing to happen to me this year.

Spending all that time by myself wasn't as boring as my dad said it was, honestly. It was quite the opposite, since I found out a little more about myself in all the free time that I had this year.

Here's to summer of '22, and to an amazing school year for everyone reading this.