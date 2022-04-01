Student Blog: 5 Things to do Before the End of Undergrad

Hi! It's Makalah here back with another blog post, but this one is a little different than the others. I have been doing a bit of reflecting over the past few weeks. Time is going by incredibly fast and in 6 weeks I would have completed my undergraduate degree at Nazareth College. Scary right? With time comes change and new experiences. Although I'm very excited for what the future has in store for me, I'm equally as anxious and nervous. Being someone whose constantly busy, always on the go, I've decided to slow down these past few weeks. Really enjoy the last 6 weeks I have as a college student before I truly become an "Adult".

But what does that entail? I'm so glad you asked. Here's a list of all the things I'm looking forward to before graduation.

1) Go to as many events as I can

My school legitimately has an event every single day, from waffles on a stick, to movie nights, to a tater tot bar. So my goal is to go to as many events as I can before the end of the semester

2) Musical Theatre Department Spring Musical: Into the Woods

As a Steven Sondheim fan, I am so happy that my schools' theatre department is putting on "Into The Woods". This is something that I have been looking forward to since one of my friends in the production told me about it way back in December.

3) Spring Fest!

Every year the Friday before finals we have what's called Spring Fest. It's a day where everyone hangs out, there are games, free food, and our Student Activities Board hires a musical guest to perform. Every year since I've been at Naz it has rained during spring fest so we've had to do everything inside. So this year, for my last Spring Fest I am PRAYING that it's a nice sunny day and we get to be outside :).

4) Senior Week

Senior week takes place the week of graduation where the senior class gets to hang out with one another before we walk the stage. The school puts on a bunch of activities, like a bike tour, and beer crawl and we get to reminisce about our time at Naz before we all go our separate ways.

5) Jumping in the Fountain

All the things I listed above where activities I hope to do before graduation, but this is a tradition that happens on graduation day after walking the stage. My school has a fountain right next to the entrance to campus, and every year people jump into the fountain. So as my last memory at Naz I plan on jumping into the fountain, getting completely soaked, and laugh with my friends and family about all the memories and friends that I've made there.

To my fellow class of '22 graduates, I challenge you to make your own list. There has to be something that you have always wanted to do, or never got around to doing on your college campus. There's no better time to do it than today. We have 6 weeks left so go have fun, and happy road to graduation!