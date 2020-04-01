Streaming Musicals Announces Free 'Virtual Opening Night' for Paul Gordon's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Hosted By Beth Leavel

Streaming Musicals has announced a special free live streaming event: on Friday, April 10, the site will host a 'virtual opening night' for the debut of Pride and Prejudice, in a new musical adaptation by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Broadway's Jane Eyre). Gordon is also represented on Streaming Musicals with his musical adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma.



The two-year-old Streaming Musicals is dedicated to presenting new, original musical theatre content, bringing live theatre to international audiences. The productions are filmed on theatrical and sound stages in high definition video and sound. Streaming Musicals has also instituted a revolutionary profit-sharing model to support the creative artists who provide the site's content.



The April 10 streaming event will be hosted by Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) and SiriusXM's Julie James. They will introduce the production and interview creative team members during intermission.



The production will be streamed at 6:30 PM ET, with an encore presentation at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PT. For information and to register for the opening night streaming, visit www.prideandprejudicepremiere.com.



Pride and Prejudice, based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, was filmed at the Tony Award-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, CA., where it played its world premiere from December 4, 2019 to January 4, 2020 and established an all-time box office record. The production was directed by TheatreWorks' Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley and choreographed by Dottie Lester-White.



Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet (Mary Mattison) meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy (Justin Mortelliti). But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice?



The production also features Monique Hafen Adams (Miss Caroline Bingley), Samantha James Ayoob (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Seton Chiang (Footman/Townsperson), Lucinda Hitchcock Cone (Lady Catherine), Taylor Crousore (Mr. Wickham), Sean Fenton (Captain Denny/Col. Fitzwilliam), Brian Herndon (Mr. Collins), Tara Kostmayer (Linda Bennet), Dani Marcus (Charlotte Lucas), Heather Orth (Mrs. Bennet), Sharon Rietkerk (Jane Bennet), Michelle Skinner (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Heather Mae Steffen (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Chanel Tilghman (Kitty Bennet), Christopher Vettel (Mr. Bennet) and Melissa WolfKlain (Mary Bennet).



Scenic design is by Joe Ragey, costume design is by Fumiko Bielefeldt, lighting design is by Pamila Z. Gray, sound design is by Brendan Ames, and wig design is by Roxie Johnson. Dialect coach is Kimberly Mohne Hill. William Liberatore serves as musical director, with orchestrations by Conor Keelan.







