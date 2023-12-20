Steven Weber, Lisa Loeb & More to be Featured on CHARLES BRONSON - MORE THAN A VIGILANTE: THE MUSICAL Album

“Charles Bronson - More Than A Vigilante: The Musical” concept cast album is currently in production in Los Angeles written by Henry Brooks, Lyrics by Henry Brooks, Music by Henry Brooks and Alan Okuye, Directed/Produced by Stephen Kramer Glickman (Big Time Rush) with cast members including Steven Weber (Wings) and Grammy Winner Lisa Loeb with Dean Edwards (SNL), Eric Petersen (School of Rock on Broadway), Lauren Elder (Sideshow on Broadway), Peet Montzingo (iCarly), Max Adler (Glee), Max Brooks (Batman Beyond), Whitney Avalon (Princess Rap Battle), Henry Zebrowski (Wolf of Wallstreet) and Aiden Park (Miss Saigon Broadway Tour).

Charles Bronson: More Than Vigilante- The Musical is a lyrical biography of one of the rugged red-blooded movie stars to ever grace the silver screen. The musical not only defines the man’s career but also explores the emotional journey of his well-worn life. With 16 original songs by Henry Brooks, sung by Broadway alumni and Grammy winners, this musical is sure to pack a punch.

The album is currently being recorded in Los Angeles at Haus Music Productions. Album is due out Spring 2024.

