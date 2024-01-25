Steven Pasquale's Sophomore Album SOME OTHER TIME Out Now

Center Stage Records has released Steven Pasquale: Some Other Time, the sophomore album from Broadway's leading baritone, is available digitally today at www.CenterStageRecords.com and on all platforms. A vinyl edition is expected later this year.

“Some Other Time” showcases Pasquale's "generational voice" and the incomparable jazz guitar playing of John Pizzarelli as they bring ten iconic American songbook tunes to life. The ten standards featured on “Some Other Time” represent the essence of the great American songbook, capturing the timeless melodies and heartfelt lyrics that have made these songs beloved for generations. Pasquale pays homage to the golden era of jazz with his rich and captivating voice – it's no secret this is Broadway's leading baritone – and Pizzarelli compliments him perfectly with his truly singular guitar playing,. Listeners can expect to be transported back in time as Pasquale and Pizzarelli effortlessly guided us through classics such as “Stardust”, “Smile”, “The Impossible Dream”, and “When I Fall In Love”. Each track on the album will showcase just two things: Pasquale's singing and Pizzarelli's jazz guitar. No frills.

Their collaboration on “Some Other Time” is truly a match made in musical heaven. Pizzarelli's masterful guitar skills perfectly complement Pasquale's vocals, resulting in a blend that will captivate listeners from the very first note. Together, they effortlessly recreate the magic of the golden era of jazz, evoking the spirit of legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass.

“Some Other Time” is a must-have for any music lover, offering a nostalgic journey through the timeless classics of the great American songbook. Get ready to be swept away by this truly great singer and one of the planet's greatest jazz guitarists.

The album was recorded just two days, and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey.

Track Listing:

When I Fall in Love Young at Heart This Nearly Was Mine I'll Be Seeing You Stardust A Kiss to Build a Dream On Smile Nature Boy The Impossible Dream Some Other Time

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Steven Pasquale is highly regarded for his work onstage. On Broadway, he starred opposite Kerry Washington in Kenny Leon's acclaimed Broadway production of American Son, a role he reprised for the Netflix film adaptation. He also starred in Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed production of Junk, penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar. He received both Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his portrayal of Robert in Bartlett Sher and Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County opposite Kelli O'Hara, reprising the role that he originated in Williamstown. He made his Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's Reasons to Be Pretty. Off-Broadway, Pasquale won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical for Alex Timbers' production of The Robber Bridegroom at Roundabout Theatre Company. He also received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for the Ahrens/Flaherty/McNally musical A Man of No Importance at Lincoln Center Theater. He starred in Classic Stage Company's Lucille Lortel-nominated production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle. Pasquale recently returned to the New York stage starring in the lauded, star-studded production Here We Are at The Shed. The musical, which was directed by Joe Mantello, marks Stephen Sondheim's last new musical. He next stars in Playwrights Horizons' world premiere production of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael R. Jackson's Teeth, based on the cult hit film. His debut solo album, Somethin' Like Love, was released by the Grammy-nominated record label PS Classics.

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles. In addition to being a bandleader and solo performer, Pizzarelli has been a special guest on recordings for major pop names such as Natalie Cole, Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Wopat, Rickie Lee Jones and Dave Van Ronk, as well as leading jazz artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Ruby Braff, Johnny Frigo, Buddy DeFranco, Harry Allen and, of course, his father Bucky Pizzarelli. He won a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category as co-producer of James Taylor's American Standard in 2021. A radio personality who got his start in the medium in 1984, Pizzarelli is co-host, alongside wife Jessica Molaskey, of Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli. He has performed on America's most popular national television shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and Great Performances, as well as the talk shows of Jay Leno, David Letterman, Regis Philbin and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.