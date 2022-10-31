Steve Wilson Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Harlem School Of The Arts
Mr. Wilson has spent more than 25 years as an art teacher and principal in the South Carolina school system, where he supported the artistic development of young people.
The nationally recognized Harlem School of the Arts has announced the appointment of Steve Wilson to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Wilson has spent more than 25 years as an art teacher and principal in the South Carolina school system, where he supported the artistic development of young people from kindergarten through 12th grade. He is delighted to have been tapped for this position with the Harlem-based organization -- the community where his mother was born.
"It is a dream come true to be a part of this historic community and to work with an organization that has such a rich legacy of excellence in the arts," said Steve Wilson. "I am honored to support the founder's vision and to represent this arts and culture hub, where young artists come to train and develop."
HSA President James C. Horton - "There is nothing more encouraging as you begin a new leadership role than to know that you have a passionate, committed, and experienced individual like Steve Wilson on your team. It makes the upcoming journey worth looking forward to."
Mr. Wilson will support Mr. Horton as he takes over the leadership reins at the institution. Both men have already formed a strong bond as they look forward to uplifting the institution, the founder's mission, and vision, strengthening the ties to the community, and furthering engagement with other valued institutions in Harlem.
Mr. Wilson was born in New Jersey and graduated from the HBCU, North Carolina A&T State University, with a degree in Art (Design). He attended the Educational Leadership master's degree program at Cambridge College.
About Harlem School of the Arts
New York City's premier community arts institution, the Harlem School of the Arts, the Herb Alpert Center stands uniquely apart as the sole provider of arts education in four disciplines: music, dance, theatre, and art & design, all within our award-winning 37,000 square foot facility. The institution's reputation for artistic rigor and excellence attracts students of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds from the five New York City boroughs as well as Westchester County and the tri-state area, which includes Connecticut and New Jersey. HSA's alumni and faculty are counted among the most talented leaders in the arts.
Founded by concert soprano Dorothy Maynor over 50 years ago, HSA has enriched the lives of tens of thousands of young people through world-class training in the arts. HSA offers its students the freedom to develop the artist and citizen within themselves in an environment that teaches discipline, stimulates creativity, builds self- confidence, and adds a dimension of beauty to their lives, empowering them to become creative thinkers and innovative leaders of tomorrow.
Harlem School of the Arts (HSA)'s programs and general operations are supported in part by awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and are further made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature; and by the Office of the Manhattan Borough President. HSA also receives major support from the Herb Alpert Foundation, Arison Arts Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Edwin Caplin Foundation, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation, Ford Foundation, Goldman Sachs, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, New York Community Trust, the Donald A. Pels Charitable Trust, Pinkerton Foundation, the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, and Verizon; as well as from individual donors.
To learn more about the Harlem School of the Arts, please visit www.HSAnyc.org.
More Hot Stories For You
October 31, 2022
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla as Meg.
BEETLEJUICE Cast Members Will Perform at Bryant Park's Winter Village Today
October 31, 2022
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be open in time for Halloween this year and is bringing back its annual Tricks & Treats party on Monday, October 31st from 3pm – 6pm. Will Blum and Dana Steingold will be performing at this event as Beetlejuice and Lydia, and are set to perform the songs 'Dead Mom' and 'Say My Name'.
Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Winter Benefit 2023 Featuring Kelli O'Hara
October 31, 2022
Manhattan Theatre Club will present its Winter Benefit on Monday, January 23 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W. 54th Street). The festive evening will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant dinner, and an exclusive, one-night-only performance by Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O'Hara, accompanied by Dan Lipton.
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Policy
October 31, 2022
Preview performances of the new music comedy Some Like It Hot begin tomorrow at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Learn more about the show's rush and lottery policies!
Andrew Polec Will Reprise Role in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old Globe
October 31, 2022
The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for its 25th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (Hair) directs San Diego’s yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.