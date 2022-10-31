Steve Wilson Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Harlem School Of The Arts

The nationally recognized Harlem School of the Arts has announced the appointment of Steve Wilson to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Wilson has spent more than 25 years as an art teacher and principal in the South Carolina school system, where he supported the artistic development of young people from kindergarten through 12th grade. He is delighted to have been tapped for this position with the Harlem-based organization -- the community where his mother was born.

"It is a dream come true to be a part of this historic community and to work with an organization that has such a rich legacy of excellence in the arts," said Steve Wilson. "I am honored to support the founder's vision and to represent this arts and culture hub, where young artists come to train and develop."

HSA President James C. Horton - "There is nothing more encouraging as you begin a new leadership role than to know that you have a passionate, committed, and experienced individual like Steve Wilson on your team. It makes the upcoming journey worth looking forward to."

Mr. Wilson will support Mr. Horton as he takes over the leadership reins at the institution. Both men have already formed a strong bond as they look forward to uplifting the institution, the founder's mission, and vision, strengthening the ties to the community, and furthering engagement with other valued institutions in Harlem.

Mr. Wilson was born in New Jersey and graduated from the HBCU, North Carolina A&T State University, with a degree in Art (Design). He attended the Educational Leadership master's degree program at Cambridge College.

About Harlem School of the Arts

New York City's premier community arts institution, the Harlem School of the Arts, the Herb Alpert Center stands uniquely apart as the sole provider of arts education in four disciplines: music, dance, theatre, and art & design, all within our award-winning 37,000 square foot facility. The institution's reputation for artistic rigor and excellence attracts students of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds from the five New York City boroughs as well as Westchester County and the tri-state area, which includes Connecticut and New Jersey. HSA's alumni and faculty are counted among the most talented leaders in the arts.

Founded by concert soprano Dorothy Maynor over 50 years ago, HSA has enriched the lives of tens of thousands of young people through world-class training in the arts. HSA offers its students the freedom to develop the artist and citizen within themselves in an environment that teaches discipline, stimulates creativity, builds self- confidence, and adds a dimension of beauty to their lives, empowering them to become creative thinkers and innovative leaders of tomorrow.

Harlem School of the Arts (HSA)'s programs and general operations are supported in part by awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and are further made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature; and by the Office of the Manhattan Borough President. HSA also receives major support from the Herb Alpert Foundation, Arison Arts Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Edwin Caplin Foundation, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation, Ford Foundation, Goldman Sachs, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, New York Community Trust, the Donald A. Pels Charitable Trust, Pinkerton Foundation, the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, and Verizon; as well as from individual donors.

