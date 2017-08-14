Steve Kazee, Patrick Page & Cady Huffman Lead Reading of THE STING Musical

An industry reading is underway for a new musical adaptation of The Sting!

Tony winner Steve Kazee leads to company as Henry Gondorff. Also starring are Patrick Page, Cady Huffman, Ariana DeBose, Jon Jon Briones, Hinton Battle, Peter Benson, Drew McVety, J. Harrison Ghee, Sherisse Springer, Angie Schworer, Adriana Hicks, Price Waldman, Jim Borstelmann, Wayne Duvall, Carrie Compere, Tommy Bracco, Britton Smith, Christopher Gurr, Preston Truman Boyd, Laura Siebert Young, Darius Wright, and Jennifer Rias.

The project features direction by John Rando and choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Based on the 1973 film, The Sting tells the tale of a pair of con men, Johnny Hooker and Henry Gondorff, who plot to bring down the city's most corrupt racketeer. Kazee will be playing Henry Gondorff in the reading.

What a fun crew to con with. #TheSting pic.twitter.com/kxrrJRAWDE — Steve Kazee (@SteveKazee) August 10, 2017



