Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff

Steppenwolf's subscription base had fallen from around 10,000 subscribers in 2019 to around 6,000 today.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

The Chicago Tribune has reported that Steppenwolf Theatre Company is laying off 12% of its staff, effectively immediately. 13 current employees have been let go, with seven open positions eliminated.

Steppenwolf's subscription base had fallen from around 10,000 subscribers in 2019 to around 6,000 today. Single-ticket sales were down 31%, as expenses were up 19%, and Steppenwolf's mainstage shows in a season have been reduced from eight productions to six. 

"We are not too big to fail,” Steppenwolf executive director Brooke Flanagan stated. "Steppenwolf is an important part of the fabric of what makes this a great American city. This is a crucial time for philanthropists to give with seriousness and for audiences to rediscover the joy of live theater."

Read the full story HERE

About Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a Chicago theater that is home to America's ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church-today Steppenwolf is the nation's premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony® Awards-have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a main stage season; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; LookOut, a multi-genre performance series; and the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage. The nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education engages more than 20,000 participants annually in Chicagoland communities promoting compassion, encouraging curiosity and inspiring action. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. 2021 marks the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center-deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens and serving as a cultural nexus for Chicago. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are the Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is Executive Director. Eric Lefkofsky is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees.



