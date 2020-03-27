Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Share Their Love Story, Chat With Special Guests and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE!

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.

Stars In The House continued last night (8pm) with Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus! They shared the story of how they began dating, sang New York State of Mind, Holding to the Ground from Falsettos & more!

Special guests included Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Keala Settle!

While everyone was sharing their craziest onstage shenanigans, Stephanie J. Block told the story of one of her onstage mishaps during The Boy From Oz:

"I was playing Liza, I'm waiting in the wings to go on, and our stage door guy was [mimes the hand-gesture for drinking], anyway really nice guy, but sometimes people would just get in through the stage door. So, I was actually served papers, I was summoned, on stage, in costume as Liza! They were like, 'You've been served.' And I'm onstage with my big eyelashes going, 'What the hell just happened!'

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Stephanie J. Block's credits include: Broadway: Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Brigadoon (City Center Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). TV: "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," "Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. Her voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as her solo album This Place I Know.

Sebastian Arcelus was featured in Rent on Broadway, first as Roger and then as a swing, covering the male ensemble roles as well as Mark and Roger. He also starred as Jan in the original cast of the unsuccessful musical Good Vibrations. Arcelus then played the part of Fiyero on the US national tour of Wicked in 2006. He recently reprised that role in the musical's Broadway production. He played his final performance as Fiyero on December 16, 2007. He is currently starring as Bob Gaudio in the Broadway production of Jersey Boys.

