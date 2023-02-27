Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne to Perform at the Oscars

Oscar®-winning multihyphenate David Byrne, Oscar-nominated Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux will perform the Oscar-nominated song "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Oscars.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

"This Is A Life," with music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski and lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne, is nominated for Original Song.

Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the critically acclaimed band Talking Heads. He won an Oscar for the original score of the 1987 film "The Last Emperor," in collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

Hsu is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She originated the role of Christine in Be More Chill at Two River, the show's Off-Broadway run, and the Broadway production. Prior to that she made her Broadway debut as Karen The Computer in the Tony Award nominated, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS The Musical.

Her other screen credits include the award-winning series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," an upcoming appearance in Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" opposite Natasha Lyonne, an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series "American Born Chinese," and starring in the forthcoming film "The Fall Guy" opposite Ryan Gosling.

Experimental musical group Son Lux is founder and front man Lott, Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia. The band is nominated for Original Score for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

