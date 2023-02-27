Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne to Perform at the Oscars

Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne to Perform at the Oscars

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Oscar®-winning multihyphenate David Byrne, Oscar-nominated Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux will perform the Oscar-nominated song "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Oscars.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

"This Is A Life," with music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski and lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne, is nominated for Original Song.

Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the critically acclaimed band Talking Heads. He won an Oscar for the original score of the 1987 film "The Last Emperor," in collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

Hsu is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She originated the role of Christine in Be More Chill at Two River, the show's Off-Broadway run, and the Broadway production. Prior to that she made her Broadway debut as Karen The Computer in the Tony Award nominated, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS The Musical.

Her other screen credits include the award-winning series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," an upcoming appearance in Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" opposite Natasha Lyonne, an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series "American Born Chinese," and starring in the forthcoming film "The Fall Guy" opposite Ryan Gosling.

Experimental musical group Son Lux is founder and front man Lott, Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia. The band is nominated for Original Score for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Listen to the song here:

Photo Credit: David Byrne by Shervin Lainez, Stephanie Hsu by Jonny Marlow

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Jason Segel Wants to Make His Dracula Puppet Musical Into a Special Photo
Jason Segel Wants to Make His Dracula Puppet Musical Into a Special
Jason Segel wants to make a special about bringing his fictional Forgetting Sarah Marhsall Dracula puppet musical to Broadway. Segel originally created the musical alone in his apartment while going through a 'slow period' in his career. After writing 'Dracula's Lament,' he brought the project to Judd Apatow, who used it for the film.
Win Two Tickets to Neil Bergs 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 Photo
Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2
Neil Berg's Fifty Years of Rock & Roll returns to The Parker! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll is not only a highly entertaining look at the history of iconic music, but also tells the story of America and all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our 'melting pot,' which is poured into the fabric of our music and has influenced generations around the world.
Ban On Drag Performances Could Prevent Broadway Tours From Coming To Tennessee Photo
Ban On Drag Performances Could Prevent Broadway Tours From Coming To Tennessee
Tennessee could soon be the next state unable to host tours (or licensed productions) of a number of Broadway shows following legislation that will target drag performers and the transgender community.
Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY
Check out photos from the red carpet of The New Group's world premiere production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY!

From This Author - Michael Major


Kassi Ashton Releases New Song 'Drive You Out of My Mind'Kassi Ashton Releases New Song 'Drive You Out of My Mind'
February 24, 2023

MCA Nashville artist Kassi Ashton releases brand new track, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” today. Written by Ashton with Travis Wood and Todd Clark, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” serves as the Missouri-native’s next country radio single hitting the airwaves March 13.
Shuba Releases New Single 'Come Here'Shuba Releases New Single 'Come Here'
February 24, 2023

With influences ranging from Eminem’s acrobatic bars to Ariana Grande’s irresistible hooks, Shuba has arrived at a sound that’s wholly her own. Praised everywhere from Cosmopolitan to Entertainment Tonight while recognized by names like Shakira and Celine Dion, she’s also found singles like “Indian Summer” snagging millions of streams.
Amber Run Release Album 'How To Be Human'Amber Run Release Album 'How To Be Human'
February 24, 2023

The self analytical, coming of age novella stems from an honest, vulnerable perspective of being alive. Recorded without any over-complications from RAK Studios in London, the LP touches upon elements of indie rock, dreamy bedroom pop, classic alternative and post-punk. The final result tells a story that’s raw and warm in every possible way.
DEATH BY FAME and THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Renewed By Discovery IDDEATH BY FAME and THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Renewed By Discovery ID
February 24, 2023

In advance of their season finales on Monday,  ID has renewed DEATH BY FAME and THE PLAYBOY MURDERS amid strong ratings performances. With the help of these series, ID finished as the #1 non-sports cable network in January with women 25-54 in total day (tied with HGTV), delivered 2 of ID’s highest-rated series debuts.
Special AMERICAN IDOL Episode to Air After The OscarsSpecial AMERICAN IDOL Episode to Air After The Oscars
February 24, 2023

In this new audition episode, viewers will embark on a nationwide search, with help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic singing show which is currently in its 21st season.ir
share